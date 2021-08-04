Water Quality Monitoring Equipment Market Size, Share, Top Key Players, Growth, Trend and Forecast Till 2026

The global Water Quality Monitoring Equipment market was USD 3.2 Billion in 2018 and is projected to register a CAGR of 6.1% from 2019 to 2026. The major driving factors that drive the global Water Quality Monitoring Equipment market are the increase in water pollution levels due to industrialization globally, increase in prevalence of waterborne diseases and the surge in government obligations regarding water quality. The major restraining factor that restricts the growth of the Water Quality Monitoring equipment market is the high cost of the equipment.

The market is segmented based on Equipment type, Parameter tested and Application. By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America and Europe were the largest revenue generating markets for the review period. Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

Top Players Analyzed in the Report are:

Danaher Corporation (US), Evoqua Water Technologies (US), Suez S.A. (France), Horiba Ltd. (Japan), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Pentair Plc (UK), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Xylem (US), ELTRA GmbH (Germany), Lar Process Analyzers AG (Germany), Analytical Technology Inc. (US), Real Tech, Inc. (Canada) and Aquaread Ltd. (UK).

The report offers a panoramic view of the competitive landscape of the Global Water Quality Monitoring Equipment Market.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the the Global Water Quality Monitoring Equipment market on the basis of equipment type, parameter tested, application, and region.

Equipment Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

On-Line

Laboratory

Portable

Parameter Tested (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

DO

BOD & COD

TOC

TON

TSA

Others

Applications (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Municipal

Industrial Process Water

Others

The report covers extensive analysis of the regions where the industry operates. According to the regional analysis, the market is segmented into key geographical areas such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regions have been examined on the basis of the production and manufacturing capacities and costs. Research analysts have formulated this report through extensive primary and secondary research on the regional segmentation.

Key questions addressed in the report are:

What is the estimated market size and share in the forecast period?

What are the key driving factors of the Global Water Quality Monitoring Equipment market?

What are the risks and challenges the companies will have to face in the forecast period?

What are the emerging trends and how they influence market growth?

What are the opportunities for expansion of the global Water Quality Monitoring Equipment market?

Which region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period?

For comprehensive coverage, the report also segments the market based on types, applications, and regions. Analysis of each market segment, along with projections, is offered in the report.

