Acoustic Insulation Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2027

The acoustic insulation market globally was valued at USD 11.8 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 18.73 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 5.9%. The study covers the analysis of the acoustic insulation market and discusses its applications. Acoustic insulation, also known as sound insulation, is a form of insulation that provides soundproofing, reducing or preventing the noise between two rooms or from inside the building to the outside and vice versa.

The global market is propelled by several key factors such as increasing noise pollution, government regulations concerning noise control, industrial and technical advancements, increase in the adoption of noise standards among the developed and developing countries across the globe. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has put stringent rules on control of sound generation in transportation, which in turn has contributed to market growth. Unwanted noise acts as a significant annoyance in almost any setting from industries, organizations, offices, and residencies. To overcome noise and to improve the serenity of living space, adding acoustic insulation to walls, ceilings, and other surfaces in the homes are considered. Member states of the EU undertake a joint initiative, and European Commission formulated rules with a concern towards energy efficiency and noise control.

The report presents a panoramic view of the competitive landscape of the Acoustic Insulation market, covering details about the key manufacturers and companies, price analysis, revenue estimation, gross profit margins, business expansion plans, and other vital details that offers the readers deep insights into each company operating in the industry. The report also focuses on strategic alliances in the Acoustic Insulation market, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, collaborations, licensing agreements, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others.

Top Players Analyzed in the Report are:

Union Foam SpA, Dow Chemical Company, Insumate Ltd, Kingspan Group, Hutchinson.

For a comprehensive value chain analysis, the report covers the downstream and upstream essentials of the Acoustic Insulation market. It also pays special focus on the growth process, macro- and micro-economic factors, raw material sources analysis, and other technical data. The report further segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions and offers insights into the segments that have the highest penetration and profit margin, along with recent developments based on geographies.

Type (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2016–2026)

Blankets & Batt

Gypsum Panels

Acoustic Panels

Viscoelastic products

Others

Material Type (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2016–2026)

Glass wool

Rock wool

Foam Plastic

Others

Applications (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2016–2026)

Residency

Video conferencing

Home Theatre

Recording Studios

Others

End-Use (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2016–2026)

Transportation

Manufacturing & Processing

Building & Construction

Industrial Use

Others

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Benefits of Global Acoustic Insulation Market Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the changing market dynamics

A futuristic outlook on different factors influencing the market

An 8-year forecast of the market growth and expected revenue growth

Ease of understanding of the market, key segments, and their future growth

In-depth analysis of the competitive landscape to give an advantageous edge for the companies

Extensive insight into the market with in-depth analysis of the segmentation

Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Market Analysis

