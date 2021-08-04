Plasterboard Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2027

The plasterboard market is projected to grow at a rate of 5.2% in terms of value, from USD 21.39 Billion in 2019 to reach USD 32.31 Billion by 2027. The increasing residential construction activities across the globe, coupled with the rising population and changing lifestyles are propelling the growth of the market. Rapid urbanization and industrialization will also drive the demand for plasterboard during the forecast period. Construction Industry is a booming industry and is expected to remain so with the continuation of the development process, especially in the developing countries.

The flourishing construction market in developing countries like Brazil, Mexico, India, and others, induces the growth of the market. Various government and non-government initiatives are further increasing residential construction projects which, in turn, is providing a thrust to the market. Moreover, the booming travel and tourism industry which has led to the rising commercial construction, has increased the demand for plasterboards for aesthetic purposes. Technological developments have also aided in computerizing different designs and offering tailor-made solutions to consumers according to their need.

Top Players Analyzed in the Report are:

Atiskan Gypsum Products Co. Inc., Armstrong World Industries Inc., Etex Group, Ayhaco Gypsum Products, Georgia Pacific LLC, Fletcher Building Ltd, Gypsemna, Gyprock, Gypsum Management and Supply Inc., Gyptec Iberica, Jason Plasterboard Co. Ltd, LafargeHolcim Ltd, Mada Gypsum Company, National Gypsum Company, Saint-Gobain SA, Siniat Ltd, Tanzania Gypsum Limited, and USG Corporation Boral Ltd, among others.

The report offers a panoramic view of the competitive landscape of the Global Plasterboard Market.

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Moisture-resistant

Sound-insulated

Fire-resistant

Thermal

Impact-resistant

Others

Edge type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Square

Tapered

Round

Beveled

Others

End-User Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

According to the regional analysis, the market is segmented into key geographical areas such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Key questions addressed in the report are:

What is the estimated market size and share in the forecast period?

What are the key driving factors of the Global Plasterboard market?

What are the risks and challenges the companies will have to face in the forecast period?

What are the emerging trends and how they influence market growth?

What are the opportunities for expansion of the global Plasterboard market?

Which region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period?

For comprehensive coverage, the report also segments the market based on types, applications, and regions. Analysis of each market segment, along with projections, is offered in the report. The report discusses profitability, gross margins, global demand, sales volume, and growth prospects of each market segment.

