Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) Devices/Equipment Market Size, Share, Growth, Sales Revenue and Key Drivers Analysis Research Report by 2028

Increasing usage of hyperbaric oxygen therapy devices for wound healing and high demand for prevention of reperfusion injury are key factors driving market growth

Market Size – USD 2.88 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.3%, Market Trends –Increasing demand for HBOT devices for carbon monoxide poisoning care

The global hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) devices/equipment market size is expected to reach USD 4.65 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing usage of hyperbaric oxygen therapy devices for wound healing and rising use to prevent reperfusion injury are some key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, increasing demand for HBOT devices for carbon monoxide poisoning care is expected to contribute significantly to revenue growth of the market going ahead.

By providing oxygen-rich plasma to oxygen-depleted tissue, hyperbaric oxygen therapy devices improve wound healing drastically and fast. Wounds damage the blood vessels in the body, allowing fluids to drain into the tissues and cause swelling. The damaged cells are deprived of oxygen as a result of the swelling, and the tissue starts to die. HBOT reduces edoema while also providing oxygen to the tissues. The higher pressure in the chamber causes higher oxygen in the blood. HBOT is intended to break the cycle of swelling, oxygen deprivation, and tissue death, which is expected to increase demand for hyperbaric oxygen therapy devices/equipment over the forecast period. However, high cost of hyperbaric oxygen therapy devices, concerns regarding FDA approvals and off-label uses, and complications of hyperbaric oxygen treatment are expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent over the forecast period.

Leading companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

Haux-Life-Support GmbH, Hyperbaric SAC, Sechrist Industries Inc., Hyperbaric Modular Systems, Inc. (HMS), Environmental Tectonics Corporation, OxyHeal International, Inc., Gulf Coast Hyperbarics Inc., Fink Engineering Pty. Ltd., Hearmec Co., Ltd., and Perry Baromedical Corporation.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/567

Some Key Highlights From the Report:

Monoplace Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) devices/equipment segment is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period. Rising adoption of monoplace devices and increasing preference for this therapy due to ease of use of devices and equipment and decreased hospital gas supply needs are factors expected to drive revenue growth of this segment.

Wound care segment is expected to register robust revenue growth over the forecast period owing to increasing global prevalence of chronic and acute wounds, as well as wound site infections.

Hospitals segment is expected to account for highest revenue share in the global market over the forecast period owing to an increase in the number of patients visiting hospitals for wound treatment of chronic and acute care.

North America is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period. Increasing aging population and rising need for wound healing therapy are key factors driving demand for HBOT devices amongst end-users in countries such as the US, Canada, and Mexico.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/567

Competitive Landscape:

Dominant key players in the market are adopting various strategies like mergers and acquisition, partnerships, collaborations, joint ventures and product launches to gain a robust footing in the market. Growing demand for various medical products, increasing adoption of home-care settings, point-of-care diagnosis, high demand for vaccines and medication for controlling COVID-19 is expected to benefit the key companies throughout the forecast period.

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/hyperbaric-oxygen-therapy-hbot-market

Global Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) Devices/Equipment Market Market Segmentation:

Type Outlook:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Monoplace Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) Devices/Equipment

Multiplace Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) Devices/Equipment

Topical Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) Devices/Equipment

Portable Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) Devices/Equipment

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Wound Care Thermal Burns Decompression Sickness Crush Injuries Radiation-related Sequelae Other Wound Treatments

Infection Treatment Intracranial Abscess Gas Gangrene Soft Tissue Necrosis Others

Insufficiencies Air Embolism or Gas Embolism Severe Anemia Arterial Insufficiencies Others

Carbon Monoxide Poisoning & Smoke Inhalation

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care

Clinics

Hyperbaric Treatment Centers

The global Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) Devices/Equipment Market market is broadly divided into 5 major regions, viz. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Regional Outlook:

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany K. Italy France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia A.E. South Africa Rest of MEA



Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/567

Thank you reading our reading. Kindly note that we also offer customized report as per client’s requirement. Feel free to contact us to know more about the customization feature and get your customized report.

Explore our related report from different Publications:

Phosphate Rock Market Size

Temperature Monitoring Systems Market Share

Electronic Skin Market Trends

Agrochemicals Market Growth

Oil Spill Management Market Forecast