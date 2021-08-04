Natural Killer Cells Therapeutics Market Size, Share Analysis, Key Companies, and Forecast To 2026

Natural killer (NK) cell is a component of innate immunity system that targets cancer cells, and can be used as a therapeutic agent. NK cells target the cells losing MHC-I in cancer, a phenotype that is similar to certain cells in immune-privileged sites whose milieus are separated from peripheral blood.

The global natural killer cell therapeutics market was valued at $1,402 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $5,096 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 17.4% from 2019 to 2026.

The growth of the global natural killer cell therapeutics market is driven by rise in use of NK cells to treat cancer, infections, and liver diseases. Moreover, NK cells play vital role in tumor immune-surveillance, which has significantly boosted their adoption across the globe. In addition, rise in awareness among the population regarding various immunotherapies and increase in R&D for the development of bi-specific antibody for engaging NK cells to eliminate tumor cells propel the global natural killer cell therapeutics market growth. However, lack of specificity and poor in-vivo survival of the cells limit the growth of the market.

Furthermore, higher costs associated with the therapies and adverse side effects are expected to hamper the market growth in the coming years. Conversely, significant surge in R&D activities toward development of immunotherapy in developing economies is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for the market.

The global natural killer cell therapeutics market is segmented based on therapeutics, application, end user, and region. Depending on therapeutics, the natural killer cells therapeutics market is classified into NK cell therapies and NK cell directed antibodies. By application, it is categorized into cancer, gastrointestinal diseases, immunoproliferative disorders, and others. On the basis of end user, it is segregated into hospitals, research centers & institutes, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA.

Key Market Segments

• By Therapeutics

o NK Cell Therapies

o NK Cell Directed Antibodies

• By Application

o Cancer

o Gastrointestinal Diseases

o Immunoproliferative Disorders

o Others

• By End User

o Research Centers & Institutes

o Hospitals

o Others

• By Region

o North America

§ U.S.

§ Canada

§ Mexico

o Europe

§ Germany

§ France

§ UK

§ Italy

§ Spain

§ Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

§ Japan

§ China

§ India

§ Australia

§ Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

§ Brazil

§ Saudi Arabia

§ South Africa

§ Rest of LAMEA

The key players profiled in this report are as follows:

• Affimed N.V.

• Celgene Corporation

• Fate Therapeutics

• Fortress Biotech

• Glycostem Therapeutics BV

• Innate Pharma S.A.

• Nantkwest Inc.

• Nkarta Therapeutics, Inc.

• NKT Therapeutics Inc.

• Ziopharm Oncology Inc.