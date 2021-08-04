Dog Clothing & Accessories Market Report to Share Key Aspects of the Industry

“The report on Dog Clothing & Accessories Market was recently published by SDKI, which includes the latest market trends, current and future opportunities along with the factors that are driving the growth of the market. This report further encompasses the records for the expansion of the market along with information on the investment opportunities that help the clients to take positive decisions on the parameters for gaining profitable revenues. Moreover, the report also contains identification and investigation of the market structure, in-depth qualitative analysis, restraints & challenges, growth drivers, emerging product trends & market opportunities and Porter’s five forces.

Dog Clothing & Accessories Market: Introduction

According to the latest market report published on the dog clothing & accessories market for the period 2020–2030 (wherein 2020 to 2030 is the forecast period and 2019 is the base year), increase in dog ownership across the globe is expected to drive the dog clothing & accessories market

(wherein to is the forecast period and 2019 is the base year), increase in dog ownership across the globe is expected to drive the dog clothing & accessories market Globally, revenue generated by the dog clothing & accessories market accounted for ~US$ 9.9 Bn in 2019, which is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% in terms of value during the forecast period

Increasing Dog Ownership Worldwide: A Key Driver

In recent years, the lifespan of dogs is becoming longer (similar to their human guardians). Growing pet living standards are influencing owners to opt for dog clothing accessories. Increase in pet population all over the globe is simultaneously increasing pet ownership, which is likely to promote the health and wellness of dogs, and promote the sale of dog clothing & accessories in the coming years.

Dog ownership has increased, owing to altering cultural and socioeconomic factors that is influencing the growth of the dog care and service industry. Changes in consumer lifestyles and rising disposable income have also spurred dog adoptions.

Increasing awareness about dog grooming as per age, weight, breed, and physical activity is also one of the factors responsible for the growth of the dog clothing & accessories market. Rise in pet services across the globe providing regular grooming is also driving the usage of dog clothing accessories, as groomers and pet fashion designers are encouraging pet owners to utilize basic pet accessories.

Dog owners opt for products such as sweaters, coats, dresses, and other fashion apparel, owing to increasing popularity of grooming products and innovative clothing across the globe. Humanizing dogs is influencing manufacturers to introduce innovative grooming products for dogs. This is stirring retailers and manufacturers to expand their shelves and draw inspiration from day-to-day customs to provide pet owners with products that make them feel even more connected to their dog. Rising popularity of sports is also one of the factors influencing owners to groom their dogs with jerseys – probably the most common sign of pet humanization.

Evolution in e-Commerce Industry a Significant Opportunity for Dog Clothing & Accessories Market

Boom in e-Commerce industry has created huge opportunities for manufacturers and distributors of dog clothing accessories. Producers and suppliers of dog clothing & accessories are focusing on selling their products on various e-Commerce websites in order to cater to a comprehensive range of customers across the world.

Manufacturers encouraging owners to buy several grooming products through offers and discounts is propelling the sale of dog clothing & accessories through e-Commerce channels. In addition, owners compare various options with respect to brands, pricing, color, size, and pattern of dog clothing & accessories. New entrants consider e-Commerce channels to be effective for the sale of products and are increasing the awareness of their products, as a major chunk of customers belong to the millennial group, which prefers to access e-Commerce channels through their smartphones, desktops, and tabs. This is likely to boost the sale of dog clothing & accessories.

Rising Popularity of Unique Grooming Products and Rising Owner Preference for Safe, Advanced, and Secure Accessories: Key Trend of Global Market

The latest trend observed is the increasing use of dog clothing & accessories during holidays, festive seasons, and ongoing sports tournaments, which has a positive impact on the growth of the dog clothing & accessories market. Rising popularity of grooming products with unique patterns (such as monkeys, dinosaurs, and cupcakes) is also seen among owners.

Owners are opting for neckwear and jewelry as a mark of identification integrated with the GPS technology to trace the location of dogs for their safety. This trend is expected to dominate in coming years. Owners prefer safe, advanced, and secure products that do not affect the comfort of dogs while stretching or engaging with other accessories such as toys. In addition, rising preference for natural material such as rubber, cotton, wool, etc. is gaining popularity among owners.

Dog clothing & accessories are essential products for the care and maintenance of dogs. Manufacturers are introducing these products with unique designs, characters, size, colors, and pattern to satisfy owner requirements. For instance, manufacturers have introduced the most recognizable characters and franchises such as Batman, Wonder Woman, Mickey Mouse, Jurassic World, Ghostbusters, etc.

