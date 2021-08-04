Construction Laser Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025

The report on the global construction laser market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The report predicts the global construction laser market to grow with a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period from 2019-2025. The study on construction laser market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.

The report on construction laser market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global construction laser market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter’s five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global construction laser market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, IGR- Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings

1) Drivers

• The growing new infrastructure projects such as residential and commercial projects

• Increasing the number of construction industries, as well as the rise in urbanization

2) Restraints

• High installation cost

3) Opportunities

• Growing adoption of technologically advanced construction equipment in order to reduce human errors offers favorable opportunities in this market

Research Methodology

A) Primary Research

Our primary research involves extensive interviews and analysis of the opinions provided by the primary respondents. The primary research starts with identifying and approaching the primary respondents, the primary respondents are approached include

1. Key Opinion Leaders associated with Infinium Global Research

2. Internal and External subject matter experts

3. Professionals and participants from the industry

Our primary research respondents typically include

1. Executives working with leading companies in the market under review

2. Product/brand/marketing managers

3. CXO level executives

4. Regional/zonal/ country managers

5. Vice President level executives.

B) Secondary Research

Secondary research involves extensive exploring through the secondary sources of information available in both the public domain and paid sources. At Infinium Global Research, each research study is based on over 500 hours of secondary research accompanied by primary research. The information obtained through the secondary sources is validated through the crosscheck on various data sources.

The secondary sources of the data typically include

1. Company reports and publications

2. Government/institutional publications

3. Trade and associations journals

4. Databases such as WTO, OECD, World Bank, and among others.

5. Websites and publications by research agencies

Segment Covered

The global construction laser market is segmented on the basis of type, and range.

The Global Construction Laser Market by Type

• Dot Lasers

• Rotary Lasers

The Global Construction Laser Market by Range

• 1ft to 100ft

• 201ft and Above

Company Profiles

The companies covered in the report include

• Topcon Positioning Systems Inc.

• Johnson Level & Tool Mfg. Co. Inc.

• QualComm Inc.

• Kapro Industries Ltd.

• STABILA Messgeräte Gustav Ullrich GmbH

• AdirPro

• Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

• Spectra Precision

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Other Companies

What does this report deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the construction laser market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the construction laser market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global construction laser market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. IGR- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

