Mobile Wallet Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025

The report on the global mobile wallet market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The report predicts the global mobile wallet market to grow with a CAGR of 34.1% over the forecast period from 2019-2025. The study on the mobile wallet market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.

The report on the mobile wallet market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global mobile wallet market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-103641

Porter’s five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global mobile wallet market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, IGR- Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings

1) Drivers

• Trending offers and promotional activities by market players

• An increasing number of smartphone users

• Customer the shift towards electronic money

2) Restraints

• Security concerns among consumers

3) Opportunities

• Technological advancements

Research Methodology

A) Primary Research

Our primary research involves extensive interviews and analysis of the opinions provided by the primary respondents. The primary research starts with identifying and approaching the primary respondents, the primary respondents are approached include

1. Key Opinion Leaders associated with Infinium Global Research

2. Internal and External subject matter experts

3. Professionals and participants from the industry

Our primary research respondents typically include

1. Executives working with leading companies in the market under review

2. Product/brand/marketing managers

3. CXO level executives

4. Regional/zonal/ country managers

5. Vice President level executives.

B) Secondary Research

Secondary research involves extensive exploring through the secondary sources of information available in both the public domain and paid sources. At Infinium Global Research, each research study is based on over 500 hours of secondary research accompanied by primary research. The information obtained through the secondary sources is validated through the crosscheck on various data sources.

The secondary sources of the data typically include

1. Company reports and publications

2. Government/institutional publications

3. Trade and associations journals

4. Databases such as WTO, OECD, World Bank, and among others.

5. Websites and publications by research agencies

Segment Covered

The global mobile wallet market is segmented on the basis of mode of payment, stakeholders, and application.

The Global Mobile Wallet Market by Mode of Payment

• Remote Payment

• NFC Payment

The Global Mobile Wallet Market by Stakeholders

• Software Developers and Cloud Computing

• Content and Applications Aggregators

• Mobile Network Operators (MNOs)

• Handset and Other Hardware Solution Manufacturers

• OSS/BSS Solution Providers

• Other Stakeholders

The Global Mobile Wallet Market by Application

• Mobile Commerce Market

• Mobile Ticketing Market

• Mobile Coupons Market

• Mobile Transfers Market

• Micropayments

Company Profiles

The companies covered in the report include

• American Express Company

• Apple Inc.

• AT&T Inc.

• BlackBerry Limited

• First Data Corporation

• Google Inc.

• Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

• MasterCard Incorporated

• Visa Inc.

• Sprint Corporation

• Other companies

What does this report deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the mobile wallet market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the mobile wallet market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global mobile wallet market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company.

4. IGR- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Hina Miyazu

Shibuya Data Count

Email: [email protected]

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

Related Links:

mobile wallet market algorithmic trading market queue management system market sales performance management market data center interconnect platform market document capture software market video live streaming solutions market workforce analytics market big data market virtual fitting room market smart fleet management market fan heater market head-up display market transparent OLED display market marine battery market autonomous vehicle market travel and tourism market energy harvesting market multi domain controller market gas and oil drill bits market Bread and Baked Food Market bike and scooter rental market automotive disc brake market automotive chassis market