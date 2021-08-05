Flexitanks Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2027

The Global Flexitanks Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.8% from USD 442.7 million in 2019 to USD 1.77 billion in 2027. Growth in the trade of food-grade liquids, non-toxic chemicals, and pharmaceutical liquids are the major driving factors of the flexible tank market.

Flexitank is a bulk liquid container that consists of multiple layers of polyethylene that has an outer covering of woven polypropylene and can be used for transportation of any non-toxic liquids using the standard 20-foot railway or sea container. Flexitank is used to transport almost any non-toxic liquids, for industrial as well as food application, like juice concentrate, food, edible and animal oils, and fats, syrups, juices, wine, water, pharmaceutical, and food additives among other products.

The Asia Pacific region held more than half the market for flexible tanks throughout the forecast period. Rapid industrialization and rise in commodity export in countries like Malaysia, Thailand, China, India, Indonesia, and Vietnam are encouraging market growth. Furthermore, factors such as growth in end-user industries like chemical, pharmaceutical, and food & beverage, will propel the market demand. The region is a hub for chemical and industrial products which leads to high rate of commodity exports, in turn propelling the demand for flexitank.

The report presents a panoramic view of the competitive landscape of the Flexitanks market, covering details about the key manufacturers and companies, price analysis, revenue estimation, gross profit margins, business expansion plans, and other vital details that offers the readers deep insights into each company operating in the industry. The report also focuses on strategic alliances in the Flexitanks market, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, collaborations, licensing agreements, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others.

Top Players Analyzed in the Report are:

SIA Flexitanks, Bulk Liquid Solutions, Trust Flexitanks, Braid Logistics, Environmental Packaging Technologies, Proagri Solutions, Qingdao Global Flexitank Logistics, Hengxin Plastic, Trans Ocean Bulk Logistics, and Myflexitank, among others.

For a comprehensive value chain analysis, the report covers the downstream and upstream essentials of the Flexitanks market. It also pays special focus on the growth process, macro- and micro-economic factors, raw material sources analysis, and other technical data. The report further segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions and offers insights into the segments that have the highest penetration and profit margin, along with recent developments based on geographies.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Flexitanks market on the basis of type, loading type, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Singlelayer Flexitank

Multilayer Flexitank

Loading Type Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Top Loading Flexitanks

Bottom Loading Flexitanks

Application Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Food-Grade Liquids

Non-Hazardous Chemicals/Liquids

Pharmaceutical Liquids

Others

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Benefits of Global Flexitanks Market Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the changing market dynamics

A futuristic outlook on different factors influencing the market

An 8-year forecast of the market growth and expected revenue growth

Ease of understanding of the market, key segments, and their future growth

In-depth analysis of the competitive landscape to give an advantageous edge for the companies

Extensive insight into the market with in-depth analysis of the segmentation

