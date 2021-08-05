Sputter Coater Market Trend, Growth, Size, Forecast, Key Players and Competitive Landscape Research Report

The global Sputter Coater market was valued at USD 624.5 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 1052.3 Million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.7%. Sputtering is a technology that is widely used in the process of electronic manufacturing in which a coating of thickness ranging from 3-5 micrometers is used. The target material which is to be coated is called a sputter target, which exists in a rotatory or a planar form. The sputter deposition process applies sputter coating by covering the substrate with a layer of conducting material like metals like gold and palladium alloys. These produce a transparent conductive oxide on the material. It is known as TCO film and is widely used in solar panels, flat display panels, semiconductors, and other materials. Various substrates can be coated with these materials, including insulators like glass and plastic, metals & dielectric, and semiconductors. Major end-user industries for sputter coaters are electrical and electronics, architecture, electrical & electronics, and energy. Rising demand from the end-use industries is fueling the growth of the global sputter coater market.

The glow discharge in sputtering is dependent on the work function of the target material and pressure of the environmental gas. A range of target materials is used, including gold-palladium, gold, platinum, and silver. Gold is the most common sputtering metal. It has the most effective electrical conduction characteristics. However, it does noy have the largest grain size and is not always suitable for high-resolution coating. Due to this reason, platinum and gold-palladium are now widely used as their grains sizes are smaller than gold. Films with much more smaller grain sizes can be achieved using metals such as chromium and iridium, but these would require the use of a high vacuum (turbomolecular pumped) sputtering system.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

ULVAC (Japan), Quorum Technologies (UK), Buhler (Switzerland), Cressington Scientific Instruments (UK), Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation (Japan), Oxford Instruments (UK), among others that collectively constitute a competitive market.

The competitive scenario segment of the report focuses on company overview, total revenue, market potential, market share, growth rate, global presence, estimated revenue, products and services offered, and business strategies adopted. Significant players operating in the global Sputter Coater market are evaluated by considering market share, growth rate, revenue share, and product markets. The report focuses on a detailed explanation of competition, market growth size, margins, market shares, revenue estimation, business strategies and opportunities, mergers and acquisitions, sales, industry insights, and key factors.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Sputter Coater market on the basis of substrate type, target type, application, end-use and region:

Substrate Type Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Metal

Glass

Semiconductor

Others Biologicals Plastics



Target Type Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Metal

Compound

Others Alloys Ceramics



Application Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Flat Panel Display

Solar Panel

Architectural Glass

Semiconductors

Others

End-Use Industry Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Automotive

Electronics & Semiconductor

Institutes

Others Hardware FMCG Construction Medical



Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

To summarize, the report titled ‘Global Sputter Coater Market’ provides a detailed report of the market by extensive research about the companies involved, current market status, drivers and constraints, and current and future COVID-19 oriented scenario. The study explores the historical years to provide insights into market estimation and fruitful opportunities for key players and new ventures.

Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, application, and market scope of global Sputter Coater market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of key players, including company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers.

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight into recent trends and opportunities

The report covers macro and micro-economic factors that are anticipated to affect market growth and dynamics. Along with this, the report also offers insights into the social, political, economic, and legal aspects that are anticipated to influence the growth of the market. Moreover, the report provides a thorough analysis of the size in terms of value and volume and offers an accurate forecast of the market growth and expansion.

