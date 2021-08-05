Battery Materials Market Size, Share, Top Key Players, Growth, Trend and Forecast Till 2026

Comprehensive Analysis of Global Battery Materials Market Report

The battery materials market is expected to reach USD 84.40 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. With growing sustainability trends, electric vehicles have been endeavoring a positive growth trend due to increasing demand for lithium-ion batteries. Lead-acid batteries were earlier used as a backup in electric vehicles but now are substituted with the former one associated with lower charging capabilities and legal controversies regarding the lead-acid batteries. The self-sustainability of battery raw materials is a crucial factor that is propelling the global market. The supplies of raw materials needed for manufacturing batteries such as manganese, natural graphite, and nickel are extremely concentrated in a few countries.

The most prevalent types of batteries available in the market are Lead-Acid, Lithium-ion (Li-ion), Nickel-Metal Hydride (Ni-MH), Nickel Cadmium (Ni-Cd), and others. Several battery materials present different performance characteristics to the batteries, and they are chosen based on the type and application of the battery.

The market in the APAC region is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. With the productive government schemes for electric vehicles adoption, the region is expected to grow the manufacturing of EV in the countries of Asia-Pacific, and thus, in turn, is anticipated to fuel the market for battery materials in the automotive industry in the region. For example, the Indian government has signed USD 1,445 million for the phase two of FAME India (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles in India) policy on 1 March 2019, to encourage the use of electric vehicles in the country. Moreover, accelerated industrialization in the region is adding to the product’s market growth.

Leading Companies operating in the Global Battery Materials Market:

Toray Industries, Umicore, Asahi Kasei, Mitsubishi Chemical, Henan Yuguang, Glencore, Nyrstar, Sumitomo Metal Mining, Hitachi Chemical, POSCO, and Johnson Matthey.

The Global Battery Materials Market is witnessing a tremendous growth owing to the rapidly rising demands, a surge in industrialization, consumer awareness, emerging industries, and technological advancements. The industry has reported exponential revenue growth and sales volume. Factors driving the growth of the market are anticipated to boost the market size and boost the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.

The leading companies of the global Battery Materials market are engaging in various developmental activities such as product developments, extensive product research, innovations, and advancements in product processes to re-launch updated products in the market to gain substantial customer base and market size. The report consists of all the business strategies adopted by the companies along with their financial standing, revenue, gross margin, and growth rate.

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the market on the basis of Product, Material, Application, Battery Type, and region:

Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Lead-acid

Lithium-ion

Material Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Metals

Chemical

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

EVs

Automotive Batteries

Portable Devices

Industrial

Other

Battery Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Primary Battery

Secondary Battery

Based on the Regions, the market is divided into key geographical regions:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report covers macro and micro-economic factors that are anticipated to affect market growth and dynamics. Along with this, the report also offers insights into the social, political, economic, and legal aspects that are anticipated to influence the growth of the market. Moreover, the report provides a thorough analysis of the size in terms of value and volume and offers an accurate forecast of the market growth and expansion.

Main objectives of the Global Battery Materials Market:

Exhaustive analysis of the segments of the Battery Materials market

Analysis of major growth driving and restraining factors

Financial analysis and market position of the dominant players of the market

Actionable insights into the current and prospective outlook of market size, share, revenue, sales volume, and growth of the market

For comprehensive coverage, the report also segments the market based on types, applications, and regions. Analysis of each market segment, along with projections, is offered in the report. The report discusses profitability, gross margins, global demand, sales volume, and growth prospects of each market segment.

