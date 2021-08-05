Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) Purification Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis and Global Forecast to 2027

Rise in investment in R&D by the private and government sectors resulting in the increase in research laboratories is fueling the market.

Market Size – USD 2.61 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 7.9%, Market Trends – Growing research and awareness in healthcare.

The global Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) Purification Market is forecasted to reach USD 4.96 billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data.

There has been an increase in the laboratories in developing nations owing to the increase in investment in R&D by government and private sectors. Investment in research and awareness of the importance of diagnostics in healthcare is also driving the market. The DNA purification market is highly fragmented due to the presence of various international and regional vendors.

North America holds the largest market share, followed closely by Europe. The high cost of instruments and expensive research procedures are not an issue in developed regions. Availability of skilled workers and advancement in technology is also boosting the market in these regions. APAC is forecasted to have the highest growth rate in the year 2026, owing to the emergence of research and clinical testing laboratories. The government in this region are focused on organizing capital spending programs for research laboratories and academic institutions to encourage the growth of the market.

Top Companies Profiled in the Report Include:

QIAGEN, ThermoFisher Scientific, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Danaher, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck KGaA, Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., General Electric Company (GE Healthcare), and Promega Corporation among others.

Market Overview:

The pharma and healthcare industry has undergone a revolutionary change owing to the COVID-19 pandemic with individuals increasing their focus on health and wellness. Companies operating in the industry have invested heavily in clinical trials and research studies to develop medications to cater to the growing unmet clinical demand on a global level. Implementation of cutting-edge technology in healthcare sector and increasing investment in research and development have contributed significantly to revenue growth of the market in the recent past. In addition, availability of favorable health insurance and reimbursement policies have also positively impacted the healthcare sector with more and more individuals opting to get treatment at hospital and clinical facilities. Rapid development of novel drugs and pharmaceuticals, increasing incidence of lifestyle and chronic diseases, establishment of state-of-the-art healthcare facilities, and rising availability of over-the-counter medications have significantly contributed to the revenue growth of the market.

The report has gather vital information about recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, brand promotions, R&D activities, and government and corporate deals, among others through extensive primary and secondary research. The report also offers detailed analysis of each competitor along with their financial standing, global market position, product portfolio, manufacturing and production capacity, and business expansion plans.

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the regional bifurcation of the market with respect to market share, market size, revenue growth, import/export, production and consumption patterns, macro and micro economic growth factors, regulatory framework, investment and funding opportunities, and presence of key players in each region including North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers a country-wise analysis to further discuss the revenue growth and lucrative growth opportunities for the Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) Purification market in these key regions.

Additionally, the report consists a detailed analysis of the segmentation of the Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) Purification market based on product types and end-use/application offered in the Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) Purification market.

Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) Purification Market Segmentation based on Types:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

Silica Membrane

Anion Exchange Resin

Switchable Surface Charge

Biotechnology

Purity Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

Molecular Grade

Transfection Grade

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

Diagnostics

Drug Discovery and Development

Agriculture and Animal Research

Precision Medicine

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

Life science research laboratories

Clinical testing laboratories

Pharmaceuticals

Academic or Research organization or institute

Country-wise regional analysis covers:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France U.K. BENELUX Italy Spain Switzerland Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



