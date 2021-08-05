DTaP Vaccine Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2026

Growing demand for DTaP vaccines to prevent the occurrence of diseases such as diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis is a significant factor expected to stimulate market growth.

Market Size – USD 2.88 billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 6.8%, Market Trends – Initiatives taken by governments to eradicate these diseases

The global DTaP Vaccine market is expected to reach USD 5.00 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. DTaP (Diphtheria, Tetanus and acellular Pertussis) is an immunization product targeting diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis, and is usually first given at two months of age. The capital letters “D” and “P” in DTaP relate to increased diphtheria and pertussis antigen concentrations, in comparison to Tdap products.

Factors such as high birth rate and the growing popularity of pertussis vaccination, are anticipated to propel the pertussis vaccine market which in turn would have a positive impact on the DTaP vaccine market globally. According to a survey by WHO in 2015, 126 countries had achieved a minimum 90% coverage of the vaccine. Besides, injuries caused by these vaccines is likely to impede the growth of the global market. In the U.S. in 2015, there had been seven claims registered in the federal VICP (Vaccine Injury Compensation Program) on account of post-pertussis vaccination injuries and deaths, comprising three deaths and four serious injuries.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1284

The global DTaP Vaccine market is expected to register significant growth throughout the forecast period. The pharmaceutical & healthcare sector has register significant revenue growth over the recent past. Technological advancements in the healthcare and medical sector, availability of latest tools and techniques, increasing investments in the healthcare sector and improving healthcare infrastructure are key factors boosting market growth. In addition, rising funds by several public and private sectors, high adoption of POC diagnosis and home care settings, is further fueling market growth.

The current pandemic has been very challenging for all industries including the healthcare and pharma sector. Shortage of medicines, vaccines and others healthcare facilities is expected to open lucrative growth opportunities for market players in going ahead.

Competitive Landscape:

The report offers detailed information about recent activities by market players, their market position, financial status, global standing, services and product portfolio along with license agreement. These key players are adopting various strategies such as partnerships, collaborations, merger and acquisitions, and joint ventures to gain robust footing in the market. These players are also investing in research and development activities to come up with enhanced materials and products.

Leading companies operating in the global DTaP Vaccine market

GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi Pasteur, Protein Sciences Corporation, Novartis AG, Merch Sharp & Dohme Corp., Pfizer Inc., Astellas Pharma US, Sanofi Aventis, AstraZeneca, and Emergent Biosolution Inc. among others.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1284

The report further sheds light on market segmentation and regional bifurcation.

DTaP Vaccine Market Segmentation:

Type Outlook:

Disease Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Diphtheria

Tetanus

Pertussis

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Daptacel

Infanrix

Kinrix

Pediarix

Pentacel

Quaracel

End-user Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Hospitals

Clinics

Vaccination Centers

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/dtap-vaccine-market

Key Regional Markets:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key findings in the report:

Information about key trends, technological developments, growing focus on drug discovery and investments in research and development activities

Detailed insights about manufactures, product portfolios, pricing analysis and financial pricing

Technological developments and detailed analysis in the volatile competitive landscape.

New strategies adopted by new and emerging market players

Estimation about manufactures, sales and import and export dynamics

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1284

Thank you for reading the research report on global DTaP Vaccine market. Kindly contact us to know more about the customization feature and our team will offer the best suited report as per your requirement.

Read More Reports:-

C-Reactive Protein Testing Market Size

Hematology Diagnostics Market Share

Sugar-based Excipients Market Trends

Breast Lesion Localization Methods Market Growth

Molecular Diagnostics Market Forecast

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]