3D Cell Culture Market Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Drivers, Challenges, Key Companies by 2028

The government and non-government investments in cancer research & development, coupled with the large scale end uses of stem cell research are influencing the market growth.

Market Size – USD 1,032.9 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 15.8%, Market Trends –Rising incidence of several chronic diseases worldwide.

The global 3D cell culture market is expected to reach USD 3,319.43 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This is mainly contributed by the government and non-government investments for cancer research & development, coupled with the large scale end users for stem cell research. The growing popularity of regenerative medicine, increasing patients of oncological diseases, as well as the demand for 3D cell culture in the pharmaceutical industry, are some of the factors driving the market growth. Moreover, the growing demand for organ transplantation will also have a positive impact on the growth of the market.

The 3D cell culture is a much more satisfactory model simulating the in vivo cell behaviors, organization, morphology, and physiology. Assembling multi-layer 3D cell structures can only be made possible by using scaffolds, which are micro-organized cell supports that greatly influence cell differentiation and proliferation.

However, the expenses of the system and technologies associated with the culture; and the lack of experienced and skilled professionals will hamper the market growth. The popularity and ease of 2D cell culture technologies will also have a negative impact on the market.

Market Dynamics:

Market Dynamics:

Surging demands and transition to patient-centric care delivery across geographies will change pharma and healthcare market trends through 2028.

Competitive Outlook:

The report focuses on current and emerging trends in the healthcare industry such as incorporation of IoT and Machine Learning to enhance efficiency of medical products. Top companies in the market are focusing on R&D activities to expand their product offerings and cater to unmet medical needs.

This report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, and recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

Top companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

Advanced Biomatrix, 3D Biotek, corning Incorporated, Becton and Dickinson Company (BD), Thermo Fisher scientific Inc., Global cell solutions Inc., Nanofiber solutions, VWR Corporation, Synthecon incorporated, Lonza Group Ltd., and Tecan Trading AG., among others.

The report segments the 3D Cell Culture market on the basis of product types, applications, end-use industries, and regions among others. The report offers insights into key factors influencing the revenue growth of the segment and provides information about lucrative investment opportunities to stakeholders, investors, and clients.

3D Cell Culture Market Segmentation:

Type Outlook:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Scaffold-based Hydrogels Polymeric scaffolds Micropatterned Surface Microplates

Scaffold-free Hanging drop microplates Spheroid microplates containing Ultra-Low Attachment (ULA) coating Microfluidic 3D cell culture Magnetic levitations & 3D bioprinting

3D Bioreactors

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2018-2028 And Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Cancer

Tissue engineering & Immunohistochemistry

Drug development

Stem cell research

Others

End users Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2018-2028 And Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries

Research laboratories and institutes

Hospitals and diagnostic centers

Others

Regional Analysis covers:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. Rest of EU

Asia Pacific India China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa U.A.E Rest of MEA



