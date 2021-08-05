Seed Processing Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis, Growth, Trends, Opportunity and Forecast to 2028

The global seed processing market size is expected to reach USD 22.4 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 10.7%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Growing need for hybrid seeds, increasing population and rising food demand globally are some key factors expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period.

Seed processing involves harvesting as well as processing of seeds to achieve high-quality with minimal damage, which is required for both agriculture and consumption purposes.

Rising demand for superior quality crops coupled with increasing per capita income in developing economies, growing need for modern agricultural activities, and rising awareness among farmers regarding the benefits associated with utilization of treated seeds are some other factors expected to support revenue growth of the global seed processing market between 2021 and 2028. Additionally, increasing trade of different types of agricultural products between developed and developing countries and regions is further creating revenue opportunities for players in the seed processing market.

Leading players operating in the seed processing market include BASF (Germany), Bayer (Germany), Clariant (Switzerland), Corteva (US), Nufarm (Australia), Syngenta (Switzerland), Lanxess (Germany), Incotec (Netherlands), Sensient Technologies (US), Alvan Blanch Development Company Ltd. (UK), Cimbria (Denmark), and PETKUS Technologie GmbH (Germany).

To Get Sample Copy of Report visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3960

Rising investments in R&D, high labor and technology costs, are some key factors expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent going ahead. Implementation of stringent government regulations on crop standards and quality is also likely to restrict market growth over the forecast period.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global seed processing market on the basis of type, crop type, equipment, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Seed treatment

Seed coating material

Crop Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Cereals & grains

Oilseeds & pulses

Vegetables

Flowers & ornamentals

Other crop types (sugar beet, turf & ornamentals, and forages)

Equipment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Cleaners

Gravity separators

Seed treatment

Dryers

Graders

De-stoners

Other equipment (color sorter and dust equipment machines)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

MEA Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Rest of MEA



Browse Full Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/seed-processing-market

Some key findings from the report

The cereals & grains segment revenue growth rate is predicted to increase significantly in the market going ahead. Superior quality seeds with maximum germination potential are obtained easily through the use of seed processing methods.

The seed treatment segment accounted for highest revenue share in the market in 2020. Growing need for improving germination of seeds, along with enhancing agricultural productivity is augmenting demand for seed treatment, thus, fueling revenue growth of this segment.

The gravity separators segment is expected to register a significantly rapid revenue growth rate between 2021 and 2028. Rising need for high-quality cereals and grains in various developing countries is expected to boost adoption of seed processing machinery, including gravity separators, going ahead.

North America market accounted for highest revenue share in the global market in 2020. Rising need for superior quality seeds in the agriculture sector for enhancing crop yields is a key factor driving deployment of seed processing across various farms in countries in North America. Moreover, increasing investments in the development of premium-quality seeds is further fueling revenue growth of the market in the region.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Study Scope

1.4 Periodization Considered

1.5 Currency Considered

1.6 Stakeholders

1.7 Inclusions & Exclusions

Chapter 2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Breakdown of Primaries

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.3 Market Breakdown & Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions & Limitations

2.4.1 Assumptions

2.4.2 Limitations of the Study

Chapter 3 Executive Summary

Chapter 4 Premium Insights

4.1 Overview of the Market

4.2 Seed Coating Materials Market, By Subtype

4.3 Seed Treatment Market, By Subtype

4.4 North America: Seed Processing Market, By Country and Key Crop Type

4.5 Seed Processing Market, By Crop Type and Region

4.6 Seed Processing Market: Major Regional Submarkets

Continued…

Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3960

Thank you for reading our report. To receive further information on the report or to enquire about its customization, please get in touch with us and get your report tailored according to your needs.

Browse More Report –

Fermentation Chemicals Market Trends

Subsea Thermal Insulation Materials Market Statistics

High Strength Low Alloy (HSLA) Steel Market Report

Industrial Absorbents Market Companies

Solvents Market Research

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]

Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com