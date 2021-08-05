Embalming Chemicals Market Growth, Consumption Comparison by Application, Region, Revenue Estimates and Forecast to 2026

The global Embalming Chemicals Market is expected to reach USD 14.20 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Embalming is the process of preserving the cadavers to delay the decomposition so that the cadavers can be used for various studies in the scientific and medical field. Embalming is also used to preserve the corpses for various other reasons including the preserving corpses of eminent personalities for showcasing the public. The chemicals used for embalming are called embalming chemicals.
Professionals and practitioners in the medical sector need to practically examine the human body parts and organs to have a more precise and in-depth understanding of the functioning of the human body as well various ailments and disorders of the human body. Embalming plays a vital role in such cases by preserving the cadavers of deceased humans so that researchers can study the cause of death and various other things of professional interest.
Asia Pacific market is one of the key revenue generating regions for the market owing to a considerable growth in the medical sector and various researches in the field of human anatomy to improve the well-being of the people. This region is expected to witness the highest growth rate of 2.5% during the forecast period.
A growing trend for green funerals attributing to the harmful effects of embalming chemicals is estimated to hinder the market growth of embalming chemicals.
Further key findings from the report suggest
- The market for formaldehyde occupies the largest market share in the year 2018, but the awareness among the people regarding the ill-effects of formaldehyde is expected to have an impact on the market dominance of this chemical.
- Funeral homes are projected to contribute to the largest market share with a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period with USD 6.37 billion in 2018. This can be attributed to the growing demand by the near and dear ones of the deceased person, to pay a final visit to the late person and thereby requiring the need to delay the decaying process of the corpse. Hospital
- The embalming chemicals market for preservative application is expected to contribute to the largest market share during the forecast period with a market size of USD 6.55 billion in 2018.
- The market in North America is expected to have the largest market share in the forecast period owing to the massive demand of embalming chemical in the region for various reasons including the need to bid a final farewell to the late person in a grand manner.
- Key participants include Dodge, Champion, Frigid Fluid, Pierce Chemicals, Trinity Fluids, Green Tech Enterprise, European Embalming Products, ESCO, Shanghai Yezeal Biotechnology Company, Arlington Chemical Company Inc., and Thomasnet among others.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global Embalming chemicals market on the basis of type, fluids, response, process steps, application, end-user, and region:
Chemical Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
- Formaldehyde
- Phenol
- Ethanol
- Mixtures
Fluids Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
- Arterial Fluids
- Cavity Fluids
- Co-Injection Fluids
- Silicone-Based
Response Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
- Gentle Response
- Moderate Response
- Vigorous Response
Process Steps Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
- Surgical
- Cosmetics
Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
- Preservatives
- Germicides
- Anti-Coagulants
- Surfactants
- Others
End-user Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
- Funeral Homes
- Hospitals
- Pathological Institutes
- Anatomical Institutes
- University Medical Centers
- Others
Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
- North America
- U.S.
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- South-east Asia
- Latin America
- Brazil
- MEA
