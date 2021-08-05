Animal Health Market Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Drivers, Challenges, Key Companies by 2028

Rise in consumption of animal products such as milk and meat, and rising pet culture are among the key factors fueling market growth

Market Size – USD 48.84 billion in 2020, Market Growth – CAGR of 5.9%, Market Trends – Technological advancements in veterinary diagnostics

The global animal health market size is expected to reach USD 78.51 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.9%, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Growth in market revenue is primarily attributed to increasing consumption of animal-based food products including milk, meat, and fish, growing awareness about the health benefits of animal protein, and rising prevalence of food-borne and zoonotic diseases. Rising adoption of pet or companion animals such as dogs and cats, development of advanced vaccines and medications for animals, and rise in government initiatives to promote various animal health products are other major factors driving market growth. Technological advances in veterinary diagnostics and increasing efforts of regulatory agencies to prevent and control animal disease outbreaks further drive the growth of this market to a major extent.

Animal health is a medical specialty that involves diagnosis, treatment, prevention, and control of diseases affecting the health and wellness of farm animals and companion animals. The animal health industry, in collaboration with farmers, government agencies, and veterinarians, ensures the overall health and safety of animals. Manufacturers in this industry, including biopharmaceutical companies, engage in research & development activities for effective and innovative animal health products and medicines. Animal health is closely associated with human health and sustainable food production. Hence, monitoring and prevention of animal diseases is of paramount importance for the safety of the global food supply. Vaccination is one of the most effective measures taken to prevent and control animal diseases. Moreover, it reduces the need for antibiotics and minimizes risks of antimicrobial resistance, thereby protecting public and environmental health.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1378

The global Animal Health market is expected to register significant growth throughout the forecast period. The pharmaceutical & healthcare sector has register significant revenue growth over the recent past. Technological advancements in the healthcare and medical sector, availability of latest tools and techniques, increasing investments in the healthcare sector and improving healthcare infrastructure are key factors boosting market growth. In addition, rising funds by several public and private sectors, high adoption of POC diagnosis and home care settings, is further fueling market growth.

The current pandemic has been very challenging for all industries including the healthcare and pharma sector. Shortage of medicines, vaccines and others healthcare facilities is expected to open lucrative growth opportunities for market players in going ahead.

Competitive Landscape:

The report offers detailed information about recent activities by market players, their market position, financial status, global standing, services and product portfolio along with license agreement. These key players are adopting various strategies such as partnerships, collaborations, merger and acquisitions, and joint ventures to gain robust footing in the market. These players are also investing in research and development activities to come up with enhanced materials and products.

Leading companies operating in the global Animal Health market

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Novartis, Vetoquinol, Virbac, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health, Biogenesis Bago, Zoetis Inc., Ceva Sante Animale, Neogen, and Heska Corporation

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1378

The report further sheds light on market segmentation and regional bifurcation.

Animal Health Market Segmentation:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Vaccines Live Attenuated Vaccines DNA Vaccines Recombinant Vaccines Inactivated Vaccines Others

Pharmaceuticals Parasiticides Anti-infectives Anti-inflammatory Analgesics Others

Feed Additives Antibiotics Vitamins Feed enzymes Amino acids Antioxidants Prebiotics and probiotics Minerals

Diagnostics Instruments Consumables Others



Animal Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Production Animal Poultry Swine Cattle Sheep & Goats Fish

Companion Animals Dogs Cats Horses Others



Dosage Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Oral Tablets or Capsules Powder or Premix Liquid

Parenteral Liquid Powder

Topical Solutions Creams and ointments Powder

Transdermal Patches Gels Sprays



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics

Point-of-care Testing/In-house Testing

Reference Laboratories

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics

Retail Pharmacies and Drug Stores

E-commerce

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/animal-health-market

Key Regional Markets:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key findings in the report:

Information about key trends, technological developments, growing focus on drug discovery and investments in research and development activities

Detailed insights about manufactures, product portfolios, pricing analysis and financial pricing

Technological developments and detailed analysis in the volatile competitive landscape.

New strategies adopted by new and emerging market players

Estimation about manufactures, sales and import and export dynamics

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1378

Thank you for reading the research report on global Animal Health market. Kindly contact us to know more about the customization feature and our team will offer the best suited report as per your requirement.

Read More Reports:-

C-Reactive Protein Testing Market Size

Hematology Diagnostics Market Share

Sugar-based Excipients Market Trends

Breast Lesion Localization Methods Market Growth

Molecular Diagnostics Market Forecast

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]