Bioinformatics Services Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2028

Increasing investments in research and development activities, growing demand for bioinformatics in various application sector, and rising demand for data integration of huge data are key factors fueling global market growth

Market Size – USD 2.39 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 11.7%, Market Trends- Rising demand for personalized medicine

The global bioinformatics services market size is expected to reach USD 6.38 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 11.7%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Key factors such as increasing collaborations among companies and research institutes, and ongoing research activities in proteomics, metabolomics are boosting global market revenue growth.

Bioinformatics services are gaining traction over the last few years. These services are widely used for storing, retrieving, and analyzing data. Rapid revenue growth is attributed to factors such as technological advancements in bioinformatics, increasing awareness about the benefits of bioinformatics services, increasing adoption of these services, demand for integrated data solutions to manage large data, and increasing adoption of bioinformatics services in clinical diagnosis. In addition, rising demand for combined data services and high adoption of bioinformatics services in drug discovery, drug development, and research purposes, rising adoption of customized data, and rising prevalence of rare and chronic disorders is further fueling market growth.

However, lack of skilled professionals to carry out the processes, high cost of sequencing and unavailability of funds in several countries for R&D activities are key restraints expected to hamper global market growth in the coming years.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1411

Technological advancements and rapid digitization have streamlined the daily operations of the pharmaceutical industry. Increasing spending on medicine due to growing geriatric populace, rising incidence of chronic diseases, increasing number of product launches, and growing number of R&D activities are some key factors contributing to revenue growth of the market. Increasing focus on patient engagement solutions, rising focus to cater to growing unmet clinical demand, adoption of advanced technologies to streamline workflows in healthcare sector, and availability of skilled healthcare professionals has been positively impacting the pharma & healthcare industry. The emergence of COVID-19 pandemic has further increased focus on healthcare facilities, teleconsultation and telemedicine, and increased burden on the healthcare industry compelling governments and companies to invest heavily to cater to the growing global demand.

Top Companies operating in the Market and Profiled in the Report include:

Qiagen Inc., IBM Life Sciences, Illumina Inc., GVK Biosciences, Nxt-Dx, Biovia (Accelrys Inc), Non Linear Dynamics, Biomax Informatics AG., DNAnexus Inc., Affymretrix Inc., Geneva bioinformatics, Bruker Daltonics, and Life Technologies Corporation

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1411

Bioinformatics Services Market Segmentation:

Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Sequencing Services

Data Analysis Services

Drug Discovery Services

Differential Gene Expression Analysis

Database Management Services

Others

Application Outlook ((Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Genomics

Transcriptomics

Metabolomics

Drug Discovery

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Agriculture

Medical

Animal

Academic Users

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/bioinformatics-services-market

The report discusses in detail the top companies in the market along with their recent initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint venture, partnerships, corporate and government deals, collaborations, and brand promotions and product launches among others. The report further discusses the companies’ initiatives and investments in key regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Region analysis Covers:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

In conclusion, the report offers a comprehensive analysis of the factors expected to drive the global Bioinformatics Services market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2028. The report is an all-inclusive document covering the market landscape and a futuristic perspective on its growth and progress. The report also provides an analysis of the entry-level driving and restraining factors for the new entrants contributing to the market. The report also offers strategic recommendations to the established players as well as new entrants to help them gain a strong foothold in the market.

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1411

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of this report is available as per the client’s requirements. Please connect with us to know more about the report and our team will ensure you get the report tailored according to your needs.

Read More Reports:-

C-Reactive Protein Testing Market Size

Hematology Diagnostics Market Share

Sugar-based Excipients Market Trends

Breast Lesion Localization Methods Market Growth

Molecular Diagnostics Market Forecast

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]