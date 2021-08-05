Molecular Diagnostics Market Size, Industry Growth, Sales Revenue, COVID-19 Market Scenario, Opportunity, and Industry Expansion Strategies to 2028

Technological advancements in molecular testing techniques and increasing prevalence of different types of cancer and neurological disorders are key factors fueling global market growth

Market size: USD 8.52 Billion in 2020, Market Growth: CAGR of 8.2%, Market Trends: High demand for point-of-care testing

The global molecular diagnostics market size is expected to reach USD 16.16 Billion by 2028 and register a CAGR of 8.2%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Government initiatives to promote molecular testing, increasing geriatric population, and rising cases of various infectious diseases across the world are key factors boosting global market revenue growth.

Molecular diagnostic techniques have gained rapid traction over the last few years and are widely used in laboratories, research institutes, and hospitals for various purposes. Increasing investments in research and development activities, growing awareness about faster diagnostic techniques, and increasing adoption of self-testing kits are fueling the revenue growth of the global market. In addition, government funding for developing advanced testing kits and instruments and rapid infrastructural developments in healthcare systems are further supporting global market revenue growth.

However, many hospitals and reference laboratories in developing countries find it difficult to afford the costly instruments and kits. This is expected to hamper global market growth in the coming years. In addition, lack of skilled professionals to operate these instruments is expected to further restrain market growth during the forecast period.

Technological advancements and rapid digitization have streamlined the daily operations of the pharmaceutical industry. Increasing spending on medicine due to growing geriatric populace, rising incidence of chronic diseases, increasing number of product launches, and growing number of R&D activities are some key factors contributing to revenue growth of the market. Increasing focus on patient engagement solutions, rising focus to cater to growing unmet clinical demand, adoption of advanced technologies to streamline workflows in healthcare sector, and availability of skilled healthcare professionals has been positively impacting the pharma & healthcare industry. The emergence of COVID-19 pandemic has further increased focus on healthcare facilities, teleconsultation and telemedicine, and increased burden on the healthcare industry compelling governments and companies to invest heavily to cater to the growing global demand.

Top Companies operating in the Market and Profiled in the Report include:

Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd, BD, bioMérieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Siemens Healthineers AG, Abbott, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Danaher, Hologic Inc. (Gen-Probe), Illumina, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.., Grifols, S.A., and QIAGEN

Molecular Diagnostics Market Segmentation:

Product and Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Reagents and Kits

Instruments Tabletop Instruments Portable & PoC Instruments

Services and Software

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT)

DNA Sequencing & Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

In Situ Hybridization

DNA Microarray

Other Technologies

The report discusses in detail the top companies in the market along with their recent initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint venture, partnerships, corporate and government deals, collaborations, and brand promotions and product launches among others. The report further discusses the companies’ initiatives and investments in key regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Region analysis Covers:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

In conclusion, the report offers a comprehensive analysis of the factors expected to drive the global Molecular Diagnostics market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2028. The report is an all-inclusive document covering the market landscape and a futuristic perspective on its growth and progress. The report also provides an analysis of the entry-level driving and restraining factors for the new entrants contributing to the market. The report also offers strategic recommendations to the established players as well as new entrants to help them gain a strong foothold in the market.

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of this report is available as per the client’s requirements. Please connect with us to know more about the report and our team will ensure you get the report tailored according to your needs.

