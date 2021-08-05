Wearable Healthcare/Medical Devices Market Size, Competitors Strategy, Regional Analysis and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2028

Growing shift of healthcare providers towards wireless connectivity coupled increasing incidence of diseases including obesity and diabetes is expected to stimulate market growth.

Market Size – USD 9.83 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – CAGR of 18.5%, Market Trends – Increased penetration of smartphones

The global wearable healthcare/medical devices market is expected to reach USD 38.59 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Increased adoption of smartphone based application for healthcare monitoring by individuals as well as healthcare providers is the key factor driving demand. Increasing incidence of diseases associated with heart, diabetes, obesity and hypertension is likely to increase the adoption of wearable in the coming years.

Based on WHO statistics, the number of people with diabetes has risen from 108 million in 1980 to 422 million in 2014. Additionally, research has proven diabetes as a major cause of blindness, kidney failure, heart attacks, stroke and lower limb amputation. Adoption of wearable would help in bringing down the incidence as well as mortality associated with diabetes as people would be able to track their glucose levels. For instance: the continuous glucose monitors have witnessed an increased adoption by the diabetic patients. Along with keeping a track on glucose level, the patients are able to make informed choice about their diet and physical activities.

Asia Pacific is expected to be a key revenue generating region in the forecast period. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 19.1% in the forecast period. Statistics suggest that Asia Pacific is the home to around 60 percent of the global diabetic population. Based on International Diabetes Federation (IDF) Diabetes Atlas, in 2017, 82 million adults aged 20-79 years were living with diabetes in the South-East Asian region. Out of this around 45.8 percent of cases were diagnosed. Adoption of wearable devices would thus help in monitoring glucose level and thus prevent further complications associated with diabetes.

The global Wearable Healthcare/Medical Devices market is expected to register significant growth throughout the forecast period. The pharmaceutical & healthcare sector has register significant revenue growth over the recent past. Technological advancements in the healthcare and medical sector, availability of latest tools and techniques, increasing investments in the healthcare sector and improving healthcare infrastructure are key factors boosting market growth. In addition, rising funds by several public and private sectors, high adoption of POC diagnosis and home care settings, is further fueling market growth.

The current pandemic has been very challenging for all industries including the healthcare and pharma sector. Shortage of medicines, vaccines and others healthcare facilities is expected to open lucrative growth opportunities for market players in going ahead.

Competitive Landscape:

The report offers detailed information about recent activities by market players, their market position, financial status, global standing, services and product portfolio along with license agreement. These key players are adopting various strategies such as partnerships, collaborations, merger and acquisitions, and joint ventures to gain robust footing in the market. These players are also investing in research and development activities to come up with enhanced materials and products.

Leading companies operating in the global Wearable Healthcare/Medical Devices market

Fitbit, Philips, Garmin, Lifewatch, Medtronic, NeuroMetrix, Qardio and Omron.

The report further sheds light on market segmentation and regional bifurcation.

Wearable Healthcare/Medical Devices Market Segmentation:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2028)

Fitness Trackers

Body Sensors Wearable Patches Wrist Devices Heart Straps Headbands Posture Monitors Movement Sensors Wearable Defibrillator

Smart Clothing

Smart Glasses

Wearable Camera

Others

Device Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2028)

Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Glucose Monitoring Devices Sleep Monitoring Devices Fetal Monitoring & Obstetric Devices Neuro-monitoring Devices Others

Therapeutic Devices Pain Management Devices Rehabilitation Devices Respiratory Therapy Devices Insulin Pumps Cardiac Devices Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2028)

Sports & Fitness

Remote Patient Monitoring

Home Healthcare

Emergency Medical Care

Others

Key Regional Markets:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key findings in the report:

Information about key trends, technological developments, growing focus on drug discovery and investments in research and development activities

Detailed insights about manufactures, product portfolios, pricing analysis and financial pricing

Technological developments and detailed analysis in the volatile competitive landscape.

New strategies adopted by new and emerging market players

Estimation about manufactures, sales and import and export dynamics

