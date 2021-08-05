Live Cell Imaging Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2028

Increasing prevalence of cancer, diabetes and cardiovascular diseases along with increasing adoption of high-content screening techniques

Market Size – USD 2.213 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 9.1%, Market Trends – Increasing prevalence of cancer, increasing research and development in the field

The global live cell imaging market to reach USD 4.47 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 9.1%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing incidences of cancer, and adoption of live cell imaging techniques like high-content screening (HCS) to study microscopic behaviour of cells, are some key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. Increasing government funding on research and development activities, is further drive the market growth.

Live cell imaging is a technique to study microscopic structure of live cells through images captured by high-content screening techniques. Live cell screening is also used to study cellular integrity, protein trafficking, enzyme activity, localization of molecules, exocytosis and endocytosis. Scientists can observe, study live cell functionalities through image screening techniques. Increasing demand of analysing and identifying drug safety and toxicity is one of the key factors expected to boost market revenue growth over the forecast period.

There are lucrative opportunities for the market players operating in the global live cell imaging market. Pharmaceutical companies are developing biotechnology-based personalized medicines by using image screening techniques. Growth in biopharmaceutical industry is a contributing factor to the market growth. However, lack of availability of skilled professionals, high costs of instruments required for high-content screening, and increasing maintenance cost of these instruments are some of the major factors expected to hamper live cell imaging market growth to a certain extent over the forecast period.

Technological advancements and rapid digitization have streamlined the daily operations of the pharmaceutical industry. Increasing spending on medicine due to growing geriatric populace, rising incidence of chronic diseases, increasing number of product launches, and growing number of R&D activities are some key factors contributing to revenue growth of the market. Increasing focus on patient engagement solutions, rising focus to cater to growing unmet clinical demand, adoption of advanced technologies to streamline workflows in healthcare sector, and availability of skilled healthcare professionals has been positively impacting the pharma & healthcare industry. The emergence of COVID-19 pandemic has further increased focus on healthcare facilities, teleconsultation and telemedicine, and increased burden on the healthcare industry compelling governments and companies to invest heavily to cater to the growing global demand.

Top Companies operating in the Market and Profiled in the Report include:

Carl Zeiss, Meditec AG, Leica Microsystems, Nikon Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company, GE Healthcare, Olympus Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Millipore Sigma, PerkinElmer and Molecular Devices

Live Cell Imaging Market Segmentation:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

Instruments

Microscopes

Cell Analyzers

Image Capturing

Consumables

Software

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

Cell Biology

Stem Cells

Development Biology

Drug Discovery

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

Fluorescence Resonance Energy Transfer (FRET)

Time Lapse Microscopy

Fluorescence Recovery after Photobleaching (FRAP)

High content screening (HCS)

Others

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Research Institutes

Hospitals

Diagnostics Laboratories

Others

The report discusses in detail the top companies in the market along with their recent initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint venture, partnerships, corporate and government deals, collaborations, and brand promotions and product launches among others. The report further discusses the companies’ initiatives and investments in key regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Region analysis Covers:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

In conclusion, the report offers a comprehensive analysis of the factors expected to drive the global Live Cell Imaging market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2028. The report is an all-inclusive document covering the market landscape and a futuristic perspective on its growth and progress. The report also provides an analysis of the entry-level driving and restraining factors for the new entrants contributing to the market. The report also offers strategic recommendations to the established players as well as new entrants to help them gain a strong foothold in the market.

