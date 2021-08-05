MicroRNA (miRNA) Market Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Drivers, Challenges, Key Companies by 2028

Rising investments in the development of advanced microRNA techniques and tools contribute to the global market growth

Market Size – USD 213.4 Million in 2020, Market Growth – CAGR of 11.6%, Market Trends – Introduction of next-generation miRNA sequencing technologies

The global microRNA (miRNA) market size is expected to reach USD 516.9 million by 2028 at a CAGR of 11.6%, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Significant revenue growth is mainly attributed to increasing research & development programs on genomics and RNA biology, rise in adoption of high-throughput miRNA analysis techniques, and emergence of next-generation miRNA sequencing techniques. Rising prevalence of chronic disorders such as cancer, increasing infectious disease outbreaks such as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and growing applications of miRNA in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors are other key factors responsible for market growth. Furthermore, major advancements in gene sequencing technologies and rise in government investments in life sciences R&D activities bolster the global microRNA (miRNA) market growth.

A microRNA (miRNA) is a small, single-stranded RNA molecule present in animals, plants, and different viruses. Post-transcriptional regulation of gene expression and RNA silencing are two of the key functional areas of miRNAs. miRNAs complement messenger RNA (mRNA) in down-regulating the gene expression and also regulate several vital cellular functions such as cell differentiation, proliferation, and apoptosis. Besides identifying different cell types, they play an indispensable role in cell physiology and development and various pathological processes such as viral infections, autoimmune diseases, and carcinogenesis. miRNAs are present in various mammalian cell types in large numbers. MicroRNA sequencing is a form of RNA sequencing that involves next-generation DNA sequencing technology and is performed by researchers to study miRNA isoforms, tissue-specific expression patterns, and disease associations.

Top Companies Profiled in the Report Include:

Agilent Technologies, Exigon, Merck KGA, Illumina, Inc., NanoString Technologies, Inc., and Thermo Fischer Scientific are among the leading competitors in the global microRNA (miRNA) market.

Market Overview:

The pharma and healthcare industry has undergone a revolutionary change owing to the COVID-19 pandemic with individuals increasing their focus on health and wellness. Rapid development of novel drugs and pharmaceuticals, increasing incidence of lifestyle and chronic diseases, establishment of state-of-the-art healthcare facilities, and rising availability of over-the-counter medications have significantly contributed to the revenue growth of the market.

The report has gather vital information about recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, brand promotions, R&D activities, and government and corporate deals, among others through extensive primary and secondary research. The report also offers detailed analysis of each competitor along with their financial standing, global market position, product portfolio, manufacturing and production capacity, and business expansion plans.

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the regional bifurcation of the market with respect to market share, market size, revenue growth, import/export, production and consumption patterns, macro and micro economic growth factors, regulatory framework, investment and funding opportunities, and presence of key players in each region including North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers a country-wise analysis to further discuss the revenue growth and lucrative growth opportunities for the MicroRNA (miRNA) market in these key regions.

Additionally, the report consists a detailed analysis of the segmentation of the MicroRNA (miRNA) market based on product types and end-use/application offered in the MicroRNA (miRNA) market.

MicroRNA (miRNA) Market Segmentation based on Types:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Instruments

Kits, Reagents, and Consumables

Isolation & Purification

Quantification & Detection

Functional Analysis

Others

Research Tools and Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Tools

RT-PCR

Biomarkers

Next Gen Sequencing (NGS)

Microarray Analysis Tools

Functional Analysis Tools

Extraction Tools

Others

Services

miRNA cDNA Synthesis

Quantification Services

Microarray Services

Sequencing Services

Functional Studies Services

Others

MicroRNA (miRNA) Market Segmentation based on Application:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Cancer

Infectious Diseases

Immunological Disorder

Cardiovascular Disease

Neurological Disease

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Diagnostic Centers

Country-wise regional analysis covers:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France U.K. BENELUX Italy Spain Switzerland Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



