DNA and Gene Chip Market Research Report Including SWOT Analysis, PESTELE Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Global Industry Outlook and Key Players Analysis By 2028

High prevalence of cancer, technical knowledge about gene expression and favorable research funding scenario would drive market growth

Market Size – USD 4.67 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 11.6%, Market Trends – Research and increasing investments in microarray technology

The global DNA and Gene Chip market size is estimated to reach USD 14.01 Billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Major factors driving market revenue growth are technological advancements in robotics, computational capabilities, and fabrication methods for microarrays. DNA and gene chip is a form of microarray device that holds a huge number of DNA sequences (genes) affixed to it, allowing researchers to study gene expression in a large number of samples at the same time, which was previously impossible. The slides are used to detect gene expression as probes. These biochips can be used in a variety of domains, both traditional and unconventional. The report examines the market for DNA and gene chip, as well as the trends and emerging technologies that will help to drive the market forward.

The market has been expanding at a healthy rate, owing to increased knowledge about the efficacy of DNA and gene chip, as well as enhanced computational speeds and microarray fabrication technologies. Advances in DNA microarray technology have led to a greater use of the technology in biomedicine. Vendors are working on new ways for storing and analysing microarray-generated data in order to make array technology more useful in biomedicine.

The global DNA and Gene Chip market is expected to register significant growth throughout the forecast period. The pharmaceutical & healthcare sector has register significant revenue growth over the recent past. Technological advancements in the healthcare and medical sector, availability of latest tools and techniques, increasing investments in the healthcare sector and improving healthcare infrastructure are key factors boosting market growth. In addition, rising funds by several public and private sectors, high adoption of POC diagnosis and home care settings, is further fueling market growth.

The current pandemic has been very challenging for all industries including the healthcare and pharma sector. Shortage of medicines, vaccines and others healthcare facilities is expected to open lucrative growth opportunities for market players in going ahead.

Competitive Landscape:

The report offers detailed information about recent activities by market players, their market position, financial status, global standing, services and product portfolio along with license agreement. These key players are adopting various strategies such as partnerships, collaborations, merger and acquisitions, and joint ventures to gain robust footing in the market. These players are also investing in research and development activities to come up with enhanced materials and products.

Leading companies operating in the global DNA and Gene Chip market

Perkin Elmer, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Macrogen Inc., Agilent Technologies, Greiner Bio-One International GmbH, Asper Biotech, CapitalBio Corporation, Microarrays Inc., Oxford Gene Technology, and bioMérieux SA.

The report further sheds light on market segmentation and regional bifurcation.

DNA and Gene Chip Market Segmentation:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

Oligonucleotide DNA (o-DNA)

Complementary DNA (c-DNA)

Others

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

Consumables

Instruments

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

Cancer Diagnostics

Gene Expression

Proteomics

Genomics

Drug Discovery

Agrigenomics

Others

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

Academic & Government Research Institutes

Hospitals & Diagnostics Centers

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

Others

Key Regional Markets:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key findings in the report:

Information about key trends, technological developments, growing focus on drug discovery and investments in research and development activities

Detailed insights about manufactures, product portfolios, pricing analysis and financial pricing

Technological developments and detailed analysis in the volatile competitive landscape.

New strategies adopted by new and emerging market players

Estimation about manufactures, sales and import and export dynamics

Thank you for reading the research report on global DNA and Gene Chip market. Kindly contact us to know more about the customization feature and our team will offer the best suited report as per your requirement.

