Fiber Optic Cable Market New Innovations Trends, Research, Global Share

Fiber Optic Cable Market: Overview

According to the latest research report on the global fiber optic cable market for the historical period of 2018–2019 and the forecast period of 2020–2030 , the development of new technologies in the telecom industry is expected to boost the global market during the forecast period. Developments in the telecom industry, including introduction of 4G LTE, 5G, and FTTH, have changed the manner in which services are delivered in the fiber optic cable market.

In terms of revenue, the global fiber optic cable market is estimated to reach the value of ~US$ 15 Bn by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of ~7% during the forecast period

Rising Demand for High-speed Connectivity: A Key Driver

The global fiber optic cable market has witnessed significant growth over the last few years, due to the rising demand for high-speed connectivity, with the IT & telecommunication end-use industry segment holding a major market share. Industries such as energy & power, healthcare, and aerospace & defense are the leading verticals, in terms of adoption of the fiber optic technology.

Fiber optic cables have been witnessing high demand for a long time. While single-mode fibers had already witnessed high adoption among end-use industries and consumers, multi-mode fibers gained momentum recently. The deployment of multi-mode fibers in large-scale data centers and cloud services would continue to be high during the forecast period.

Applications in telecom and defense & aerospace industries, which require fiber optic cables, are anticipated to witness rise in demand during the second half of the forecast period. Improvements in the network technology in recent years have led to high-speed Internet connectivity and access to all applications requiring high-speed data such as videoconferencing, audio and video streaming, and cloud storage.

Fiber optic cable is the transmission method of choice when designing and implementing a reliable real-time video conferencing system without compromising on the quality of videos, audios, and data

Rising Demand and Technological Advancements in Telecom Industry: the Latest Market Trend

The global fiber optic cable market is currently being driven by the global paradigm shift toward information-centric communication. Key enablers of the fiber optic cable deployment include continuously increasing demand for data services; propagation of the next-generation broadband know-how, which includes FTTx, LTE, and HSPA; and availability of low-cost tablet PCs and smartphones.

Fiber optic cable systems are evolving from the point-to-point application to a more complicated architecture. Currently, point-to-point unrepeated and repeated links primarily use two fibers, one in each direction. Availability of low-loss, low-cost couplers or development of transmission/receiving devices makes it possible to transform point–to-point links into a single fiber.

Multiplexing of various electric signals and transmitting them over a pair of fibers is the next stage of development. Numerous manufacturers have introduced fiber optics multiplex equipment as a substitute for the existing parallel coaxial cable links.

As for installation in operational applications, use of wavelength division multiplexing (WDM) is currently being considered as an option. The military is also using WDM in several of its system applications.

As a result of these advantages, the demand for fiber optic cables in various end-use industries is increasing. This is expected to boost the global fiber optic cable market during the forecast period.

Research Methodology

A unique research methodology is utilized to conduct comprehensive research on the global fiber optic cable market and arrive at conclusions on future growth prospects for the market. This research methodology is a combination of primary and secondary research, which helps analysts warrant the accuracy and reliability of the conclusions drawn.

Secondary research sources referred to by analysts during production of the report on the global fiber optic cable market include statistics from company annual reports, SEC filings, company websites, World Bank database, investor presentations, regulatory databases, government publications, and market white papers. Analysts have also interviewed senior managers, product portfolio managers, CEOs, VPs, and market intelligence managers, who have contributed to production of the study on the global fiber optic cable market as a primary research source.

These primary and secondary sources provided exclusive information during interviews, which served as a validation from leading players operating in the global fiber optic cable market. Access to an extensive internal repository as well as external proprietary databases allowed this report to address specific details and questions about the global fiber optic cable market with accuracy. The study also uses a top-down approach to assess the numbers for each segment and a bottom-up approach to counter-validate them. This has helped in making estimates on future prospects for the global fiber optic cable market more reliable and accurate.

