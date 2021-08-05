Textile Binders Market According to latest research on focusing on Leading Manufacturers

“The report on Textile Binders Market was recently published by SDKI, which includes the latest market trends, current and future opportunities along with the factors that are driving the growth of the market. This report further encompasses the records for the expansion of the market along with information on the investment opportunities that help the clients to take positive decisions on the parameters for gaining profitable revenues. Moreover, the report also contains identification and investigation of the market structure, in-depth qualitative analysis, restraints & challenges, growth drivers, emerging product trends & market opportunities and Porter’s five forces.

Textile Binders Market: Overview

Pigment particles are stuck on surfaces of fabrics. Binders are adhesive type coatings that form polymeric materials that stick to pigment particles on fabric surfaces. Binders form a thin invisible film on fabric surfaces during curing. Printing binder and pigment dyeing is an essential ingredient in textile printing. Textile binders are used in the manufacture of pigment printing paste that is used to color fabrics in the textile industry. Textile binders offer superior properties such as durability, which is measured through color retention.

Textile pigments are known as colored organic substances that do not solubilize in water or solvents easily and require binding agent in order to hold them on textile fibers. Furthermore, pigments have no affinity to cotton and neither the mechanism to bond with fiber. Organic pigments are dispersed with surfactants in water and the dispersion is then mixed with water-based emulsion of the polymerizable resin. Water is then removed by drying and polymerization is produced by heat. The binder performs several functions to produce colored, low cost, desirable, and sellable textile.

In terms of value, the global textile binders market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of ~4% to reach ~ US$ 100 Mn during the forecast period

to reach ~ during the forecast period Asia Pacific was a prominent region of the global textile binders market in 2019. The textile binders market in the region is expected to expand at a CAGR of ~ 4% between 2020 and 2030.

between and Rise in demand for home furnishings in Asia Pacific, due to the rapidly growing middle class and boom in the housing sector in the region, is expected to drive the textile binders market in the region. Home fashion has emerged as a separate segment of the consumer goods sector, led by the increase in consumer awareness about high-quality living. The number of retailers selling home textiles is also increasing in order to meet the rising demand for home fashion.

The global textile industry has experienced shift of production toward Asia from the traditional production centers such as the U.S. and countries in Western Europe. Furthermore, countries in Latin America, such as Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and Peru, have witnessed significant growth in textile production over the last few years.

Rise in Demand for Acrylic Copolymer Textile Binders in Textile Printing Industry

Based on material, acrylic copolymer was the major segment with more than 50% share of the global textile binders market in 2019. It is estimated to continue its dominance in the global textile binders market between 2020 and 2030 . Acrylic copolymer is primarily used as a textile binder. It possesses superior characteristics such as high gloss, excellent resistance to water as well as weather, alkali resistance, excellent adhesion, excellent workability, good dispersion, and low odor. It is free of alkylphenol ethoxylates (APEO).

It is estimated to continue its dominance in the global textile binders market between and . Acrylic copolymer is primarily used as a textile binder. It possesses superior characteristics such as high gloss, excellent resistance to water as well as weather, alkali resistance, excellent adhesion, excellent workability, good dispersion, and low odor. It is free of alkylphenol ethoxylates (APEO). Increase in popularity of textile binders with functional effects has boosted the demand for printing agents and finishing agents, as they offer excellent functional enhancement of textile materials. Thus, the acrylic copolymer segment is anticipated to remain highly attractive during the forecast period.

Rise in Demand for Textile Binders in Fabric Coating & Printing Applications

Based on application, fabric printing & coating was the prominent segment with more than 40% share of the global textile binders market in 2019. It is estimated to continue its dominance between 2020 and 2030. Textile binders are used to produce an efficient printing paste for fabric printing and coating. These are used to give the required effects to textiles. Various agents considered under the fabric coating & printing segment include scouring agents, fixing agents, and color-leveling agents. Textiles binders are employed in the production of apparel in fabric coating and printing. This, in turn, is driving the demand for textile binders in apparel production.

Textile Binders Market: Research Methodology

This report on the global textile binders market is based on a complete and comprehensive evaluation of the market, supported by secondary and primary sources. The competitive scenario of the global textile binders market is supported by an assessment of different factors that influence the market on a minute and granular level. By thoroughly analyzing the historical data and current trends, researchers of the global textile binders market have arrived at predictions and estimations and calculated the market forecast.

This report uses an analytical triangulation method to estimate numbers of the global textile binders market, with the help of both bottom-up and top-down approaches.

This detailed assessment of the global textile binders market, along with an overview of the market landscape, is provided based on a careful examination of opportunities for this market. Analysts’ conclusions on how the global textile binders market is set to expand are based on carefully vetted primary and secondary sources.

