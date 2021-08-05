Forklift Tire Market Analysis By Industry Size, Share, Revenue Growth, Development

“The report on Forklift Tire Market was recently published by SDKI, which includes the latest market trends, current and future opportunities along with the factors that are driving the growth of the market. This report further encompasses the records for the expansion of the market along with information on the investment opportunities that help the clients to take positive decisions on the parameters for gaining profitable revenues. Moreover, the report also contains identification and investigation of the market structure, in-depth qualitative analysis, restraints & challenges, growth drivers, emerging product trends & market opportunities and Porter’s five forces.

Forklift Tire Market: Overview

The global forklift tire market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of ~ 5% during the forecast period, owing to the rise in adoption of forklifts on production floors and warehouses

Forklift Tire Market: Drivers

Expansion of e-Commerce and retail businesses across the globe is boosting the demand for warehouses that require forklifts in order to store products correctly. Rise in demand for forklifts from e-Commerce and retail industries is significantly boosting the forklift tire market.

Increase in the number of warehouses across the globe is increasing the utilization of forklifts across the globe and driving the global forklift tire market

Rising trend of online shopping has increased the demand for advanced material handling equipment in warehouses. e-Commerce and third-party logistics companies in the market are increasingly adopting forklifts in warehouses and distribution centers to provide rapid delivery of products to customers, which in turn is boosting the forklift tire market.

Forklift Tire Market: Challenges

In large industries, cranes are used for lifting heavy loads instead of forklifts, thereby lowering the sales of forklifts and hampering the forklift tire market. Automated cranes lower accident risk, optimize storage, and lower the capital expense associated with ownership of multiple types of forklifts.

Forklift Tire: Market Segmentation

Based on tire type , the global forklift tire market has been classified into solid tire, pneumatic tire, cushion tire, and polyurethane tire. The solid tire segment held a leading share of the global forklift tire market in 2019 due to its high load carrying capacity making it a preferred choice for forklift operators. Polyurethane tires are expected to record high demand due to their increased preference on forklifts used in indoor applications and warehouses.

, the global forklift tire market has been classified into solid tire, pneumatic tire, cushion tire, and polyurethane tire. The solid tire segment held a leading share of the global forklift tire market in due to its high load carrying capacity making it a preferred choice for forklift operators. Polyurethane tires are expected to record high demand due to their increased preference on forklifts used in indoor applications and warehouses. Based on forklift type , the global forklift tire market has been segregated into electric and IC engine. The electric segment held a leading share of the global forklift tire market in 2019 . Electric forklifts have low operating cost, demand less maintenance, are environment-friendly, and suitable for indoor applications. Thus, they have gained high preference. Regions with highly developed industrial sector such as Europe, North America, and East Asia witness high share of electric forklifts. Developing regions such as South APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa have significant share of IC engine forklifts; however, they are expected to be rapidly replaced by electric forklifts during the forecast period.

, the global forklift tire market has been segregated into electric and IC engine. The electric segment held a leading share of the global forklift tire market in . Electric forklifts have low operating cost, demand less maintenance, are environment-friendly, and suitable for indoor applications. Thus, they have gained high preference. Regions with highly developed industrial sector such as Europe, North America, and East Asia witness high share of electric forklifts. Developing regions such as South APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa have significant share of IC engine forklifts; however, they are expected to be rapidly replaced by electric forklifts during the forecast period. Based on sales channel, the global forklift tire market has been split into OEM and aftermarket. The aftermarket share held a major share of the global forklift tire market, owing to the wear & tear nature of the tire, which demands periodic replacement. The OEM segment of the forklift tire market is anticipated to expand at a high growth rate due to the increase in the demand for forklifts, owing to the expansion of manufacturing & trade & logistics sectors.

Forklift Tire Market: Research Methodology

This report on the forklift tire market is based on a complete and comprehensive evaluation of the market, backed by secondary and primary sources. Market volume is determined by country wise model mapping of vehicle through internal & external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases. The competitive scenario of the forklift tire market is supported by an assessment of the different factors that influence the market on a minute and granular level. By thoroughly analyzing the historical data, current trends and announcement by the key players, researchers of the forklift tire market arrive at predictions and estimations, and calculate the forecast for the market.

This report uses an analytical triangulation method to estimate the numbers and figures of the forklift tire market with both a bottom-up and top-down approach.

This detailed assessment of the forklift tire market, along with an overview of the landscape is provided based on a careful examination of the avenues related to this industry. Analysts’ conclusions on how the forklift tire market is estimated to expand are based on carefully vetted primary and secondary sources.

