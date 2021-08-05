Ancillary Services for Power Market | Latest Innovation, Advance Technology

“The report on Ancillary Services for Power Market was recently published by SDKI, which includes the latest market trends, current and future opportunities along with the factors that are driving the growth of the market. This report further encompasses the records for the expansion of the market along with information on the investment opportunities that help the clients to take positive decisions on the parameters for gaining profitable revenues. Moreover, the report also contains identification and investigation of the market structure, in-depth qualitative analysis, restraints & challenges, growth drivers, emerging product trends & market opportunities and Porter’s five forces.

Ancillary Services for Power Market: Overview

Ancillary services help transmit electricity from generators to consumers considering the obligations of control areas. They enable to transmit utilities within the control areas. Ancillary services are provided by the electric grid that supports and facilitates the continuous flow of electricity so that supply can meet demand.

Ancillary services refers to several operations beyond generation & transmission that are required to maintain grid security and stability. Ancillary services include operating reserves, frequency control, and voltage control.

Rise in Demand for Power Infrastructure to Drive Ancillary Services for Power Market

Rise in demand for electricity, primarily in developing and underdeveloped countries, has led to expansion of power infrastructure. Furthermore, government electrification programs are attracting investments in the power sector.

The electrification trend began to accelerate in 2015. Global electrification rate reached 89% in 2018. Around 153 million people received electricity at an annual rate of more than 1% in 2018. This momentum remained uneven across regions in difficult-to-reach populations, particularly in Sub-Saharan Africa, where many still remain without access to electricity.

Electrification efforts have been particularly successful in Central and Southern Asia, where 91% of the population had access to electricity in 2017. Access rates in Latin America and the Caribbean as well as Eastern and Southeastern Asia climbed to 98% in 2017.

Among the 20 countries with the largest population lacking access to electricity, India, Bangladesh, Kenya, and Myanmar have made significant progress since 2010. The target of global access to electricity can be achieved by 2030 if the rate of progress in expanding access to electricity remains at the same level as that between 2015 and 2017.

. The target of global access to electricity can be achieved by if the rate of progress in expanding access to electricity remains at the same level as that between and Adoption of key strategies to increase access to electricity is boosting the demand for ancillary services. Ancillary services help system operators continuously take measures to keep the frequency, voltage, and load of the operating equipment within the permitted tolerances or bring them to the normal range after faults.

Increase in Adoption of Renewable Energy to Boost Ancillary Services for Power Market

Integration of renewable energy in grid has increased significantly over the last few years, due to substantial decline in solar and wind development costs. Introduction of ambitious climate policies in several countries across the globe, including the U.S., China, India, Japan, Australia, and those in the European Union, is also a major factor driving development of renewable technologies.

Regulators have introduced several targets and incentives to increase the penetration of renewable technologies in the energy mix. For instance, the African Renewable Energy Initiative (AREI) has been introduced with an aim to produce 300 GW of electricity from clean, affordable, and appropriate forms of energy in Africa by 2030.

Rise in penetration of renewable resources has led to fluctuation in electrical output. This has resulted in an increase in concern about grid stability.

Grid operators are increasing their focus on implementation of ancillary services, as these services help them maintain a reliable electricity system. Ancillary services enable proper flow and direction of electricity; address imbalances between demand and supply; and help the system to recover after a power failure.

Thus, rise in share of renewable energy in the power generation sector is anticipated to boost the ancillary services for power market during the forecast period

