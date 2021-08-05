Microcars Market Study Reveals Growth Factors and Competitive Outlook for Future

“The report on Microcars Market was recently published by SDKI, which includes the latest market trends, current and future opportunities along with the factors that are driving the growth of the market. This report further encompasses the records for the expansion of the market along with information on the investment opportunities that help the clients to take positive decisions on the parameters for gaining profitable revenues. Moreover, the report also contains identification and investigation of the market structure, in-depth qualitative analysis, restraints & challenges, growth drivers, emerging product trends & market opportunities and Porter’s five forces.

Microcars Market: Overview

The global microcars market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of ~ 15% during the forecast period, owing to the rise in production and sales of vehicles across the globe that has led to the increase in consumption and hence, is expected to boost the microcars market. Increasing demand for electric vehicles across the globe due to the enactment of stringent rules and regulations regarding vehicle emission is likely to increase the demand for electric microcars, which, in turn, is anticipated to propel the microcars market during the forecast period.

Microcars Market: Drivers

Rising urbanization and demand for smart cities around the world has propelled the usage of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles significantly, which is likely to augment the microcars market during the forecast period

Vehicle manufacturers, especially engine manufacturers, are anticipated to invest heavily in research & development to design and develop new and technologically advanced vehicles, including autonomous vehicles and connected vehicles. This is estimated to boost the microcars market during the forecast period.

Decline in vehicle loan interest rates, easy availability of finance with customized financial schemes, and increase in per capita income of consumers are key factors leading to the increase in sales and production of vehicles. Furthermore, expansion of the construction industry and rising development through rapid industrialization are anticipated to drive the production and sales of commercial vehicles, especially in developed regions, including China, the U.S. and Japan. This, in turn, is likely to propel the microcars market across the globe.

Microcars Market: Challenges

Global vehicle sales are expected to decline by 2.5% in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic; however, presently, they are more likely to decline between 6% and 8% this year, with knock-on effects into 2021 . Currently, people are not keen to use public transport, which is likely to boost interest to own cars. This depends highly on the restriction period required to contain the global spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and assumes there would be no subsequent second global wave. Such a pandemic is projected to pose a major challenge to the microcars market across the globe.

Microcars Market: Segmentation

Based on drive , the AWD segment dominated the global microcars market, as AWD helps increase fuel efficiency, enhance traction, and control of the vehicle. Rise in demand for small and lightweight passenger vehicles in order to increase the fuel-efficiency of the vehicle is projected to boost the microcars market across the globe.

Microcars Market – Research Methodology

This report on the microcars market is based on a complete and comprehensive evaluation of the market, backed by secondary and primary sources. Market volume is determined by country wise model mapping of vehicle through internal & external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases. The competitive scenario of the microcars market is supported by an assessment of the different factors that influence the market on a minute and granular level. By thoroughly analyzing the historical data, current trends and announcement by the key players, researchers of the microcars market arrive at predictions and estimations, and calculate the forecast for the market.

This report uses an analytical triangulation method to estimate numbers and figures of the microcars market, with both a bottom-up and top-down approach.

This detailed assessment of the microcars market, along with an overview of the landscape, is provided based on a careful examination of the avenues related to this industry. Analysts’ conclusions on how the microcars market is estimated to expand are based on carefully vetted primary and secondary sources.

