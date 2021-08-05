Alcoholic Hepatitis Therapeutics Market Analysis Covering Size, Share, Growth, Trends

“The report on Alcoholic Hepatitis Therapeutics Market was recently published by SDKI, which includes the latest market trends, current and future opportunities along with the factors that are driving the growth of the market. This report further encompasses the records for the expansion of the market along with information on the investment opportunities that help the clients to take positive decisions on the parameters for gaining profitable revenues. Moreover, the report also contains identification and investigation of the market structure, in-depth qualitative analysis, restraints & challenges, growth drivers, emerging product trends & market opportunities and Porter’s five forces.

Alcoholic Hepatitis Therapeutics Market: Overview

Alcoholic hepatitis is an inflammatory condition of the liver caused by high alcohol consumption over an extended period. It is also aggravated by binge drinking and ongoing alcohol use. If a person does not stop alcohol consumption, it can lead to additional health problems, such as cirrhosis, excessive bleeding, or even liver failure.

Symptoms of alcoholic hepatitis include swollen liver, vomiting, nausea, and abdominal pain

The global alcoholic hepatitis therapeutics market has experienced significant growth in the last decade due to rise in prevalence of alcoholic liver diseases and promising drug pipeline & approvals

Different types of therapeutics are used in treatment of alcoholic hepatitis, including corticosteroids, hemorrheologic agents, anabolic steroids, others. Corticosteroids is most commonly used in the treatment of alcoholic hepatitis.

Rise in prevalence of alcoholic liver diseases drives demand for alcoholic hepatitis therapeutics. The most prevalent types of alcoholic liver disease are fatty liver, alcoholic hepatitis, and cirrhosis. The rate of mortality in severe cases is about 50% . If high consumption of alcohol continues, about 40% of patients with alcoholic hepatitis is likely to develop cirrhosis. According to a recent study, around 22,246 people die due to alcoholic liver diseases every year. Of these, 5,786 people are aged between 45 and 54 and 8,126 people between 55 and 64.

Market Segmentation: Alcoholic Hepatitis Therapeutics Market

In terms of treatment, the global alcoholic hepatitis therapeutics market has been divided into corticosteroids, hemorrheologic agents, anabolic steroids, and others. The corticosteroid segment is likely to dominate the global alcoholic hepatitis therapeutics market during the forecast period.

Based on application, the global alcoholic hepatitis therapeutics market has been classified into mild and severe/chronic

In terms of distribution channel, the global alcoholic hepatitis therapeutics market has been categorized into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. The hospital pharmacies segment dominated the global alcoholic hepatitis therapeutics market in terms of revenue in 2019 .

. Each of the segments has been analyzed in detail for market trends, recent trends, and developments, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and useful insights. The report provides current and expected revenue (US$ Mn) for each of these segments from 2018 to 2030, considering 2019 as the base year. The compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) has been provided for each segment and market from 2020 to 2030, along with market size estimations.

Regional Overview: Alcoholic Hepatitis Therapeutics Market

In terms of region, the global alcoholic hepatitis therapeutics market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The regions have been divided into major countries and sub-regions.

The current and expected market revenue (US$ Mn) of these regional markets and their major countries have been provided in the report from 2018 to 2030, with their CAGRs from 2020 to 2030

to with their CAGRs from to The study also offers a list of recommendations, highlights, and useful insights of the global alcoholic hepatitis therapeutics market, which would help new companies willing to enter the market and existing companies to increase market shares, and help in the decision-making process

Alcoholic Hepatitis Therapeutics Market – Research Objectives and Research Approach

The comprehensive report on the global alcoholic hepatitis therapeutics market begins with an overview, followed by the scope and objectives of the study. Following this, the report provides detailed explanation of the objectives behind this study and key vendors and distributors operating in the market and regulatory scenario for approval of products.

For reading comprehensibility, the report has been compiled in a chapter-wise layout, with each section divided into smaller sections. The report comprises an exhaustive collection of graphs and tables that are appropriately interspersed. Pictorial representation of actual and projected values of key segments is visually appealing to readers. This also allows comparison of the market shares of key segments in the past and at the end of the forecast period.

The report analyzes the global alcoholic hepatitis therapeutics market in terms of treatment, application, distribution channel, and region. Key segments under each criteria are studied at length, and the market share for each of these at the end of 2030 has also been provided. Such valuable insights enable market stakeholders in making informed business decisions for investment in the global alcoholic hepatitis therapeutics market.

