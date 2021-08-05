Urology Imaging Equipment Market Size, Trends, Outlook, Opportunity

“The report on Urology Imaging Equipment Market was recently published by SDKI, which includes the latest market trends, current and future opportunities along with the factors that are driving the growth of the market. This report further encompasses the records for the expansion of the market along with information on the investment opportunities that help the clients to take positive decisions on the parameters for gaining profitable revenues. Moreover, the report also contains identification and investigation of the market structure, in-depth qualitative analysis, restraints & challenges, growth drivers, emerging product trends & market opportunities and Porter’s five forces.

Urology Imaging Equipment Market: Overview

According to the latest market report on the global urology imaging equipment market for the historical period ( 2017–2018 ) and forecast period ( 2019–2027 ), inclination toward minimally invasive procedures and increase in demand for early diagnosis are projected to boost the growth of the global urology imaging equipment market during the forecast period. Moreover, adoption of multimodality imaging technologies is anticipated to drive the global urology imaging equipment market.

Rise in Prevalence of Urology Diseases: Key Drivers

Changing lifestyles, rapidly aging population, and rise in prevalence of diabetes and hypertension contribute to increase in prevalence of renal diseases.

Rise in prevalence of kidney stone, owing to poor dietary habits is likely to fuel the growth of the global urology imaging equipment market. According to the Southern Cross, 10% to 15% of the population of New Zealand is likely to be affected by kidney stones at least once in their lifetime.

Moreover, computer-aided digital technology provides an opportunity to obtain real-time 3D visualization of the surgical target. Hence, rapid changes in technologies are likely to drive preference for minimally invasive surgeries.

Urology imaging has had a major impact on diagnosis and treatment of urological diseases in the last few decades. Advances in imaging have led to change in diagnosis and management of urological diseases.

Ultrasound technique is the initial choice of examination for urological diseases and the use of ultrasound has increased in the last few decades

Hence, rise in demand for early diagnosis, owing to technological advancements is likely to fuel the growth of the global urology imaging equipment market

Adoption of Multimodality Imaging Technologies

Multimodality integrated technologies play a vital role in diagnosis and treatment of various urological diseases by improving the ability of clinicians to perform screening, surveillance, staging, prognosis, planning & therapy guidance, monitoring therapy efficacy, and assessing recurrence. The integrated technologies comprise two or more detection technologies to form a new way of imaging, which helps to provide convenient information gain in treatment, monitoring, and diagnosis.

Development of multimodality integration technology was a major breakthrough in medical imaging. Hence, adoption of multimodality integration technologies is anticipated to propel the global urology imaging equipment market.

Research Methodology

A unique research methodology has been utilized to conduct a comprehensive research on the global urology imaging equipment market, and arrive at conclusions on the growth prospects of the market. This research methodology is a combination of primary and secondary research, which helps analysts warrant the accuracy and reliability of the drawn conclusions.

Secondary sources referred to by analysts during the production of the global urology imaging equipment market report include statistics from company annual reports, SEC filings, company websites, World Bank database, investor presentations, regulatory databases, government publications, and industry white papers. Analysts have also interviewed senior managers, product portfolio managers, CEOs, VPs, and market intelligence managers, who contributed to the production of the study on the global urology imaging equipment market as primary sources.

These primary and secondary sources have provided exclusive information during interviews, which serves as a validation from the urology imaging equipment market leaders. Access to extensive internal repository and external proprietary databases allows this report to address specific details and questions about the global urology imaging equipment market with accuracy. The study also uses the top-down approach to assess the numbers for each segment and the bottom-up approach to counter-validate them. This has helped in reaching the estimates on growth prospects of the global urology imaging equipment market more reliably and accurately.

