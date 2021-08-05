Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Market : Key Facts and Forecast Predictions Presented

“The report on Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Market was recently published by SDKI, which includes the latest market trends, current and future opportunities along with the factors that are driving the growth of the market. This report further encompasses the records for the expansion of the market along with information on the investment opportunities that help the clients to take positive decisions on the parameters for gaining profitable revenues. Moreover, the report also contains identification and investigation of the market structure, in-depth qualitative analysis, restraints & challenges, growth drivers, emerging product trends & market opportunities and Porter’s five forces.

Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Market: Overview

According to the latest report on the global industrial refrigeration equipment market for the period 2019–2027 (wherein 2019 to 2027 is the forecast period and 2018 is the base year), the refrigerated warehouses segment of the industrial refrigeration equipment market is expected to expand at the highest CAGR. This segment is significantly influenced by the growing investment in cold storage technologies across the globe.

In the report, revenue generated in the global industrial refrigeration equipment market is provided in terms of volume (Thousand Units), and value (US$ Mn) for the forecast period

Exponential Growth in Cold Chain Industry: Key Driver of Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Market

The cold chain industry is transforming rapidly, and this transformation can be attributed to evolving consumer expectations in terms of convenience, and fresh and just-in-time delivery. The industry has been making noteworthy investment in technological advancements as well as in geographical expansion in order to meet consumer preferences. This trend is projected to have substantial impact on the growth of the industrial refrigeration equipment market.

Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe are expected to be key contributors to the market. The Asian market is anticipated to remain promising in terms of growth, due to the presence of countries such as India and China.

Rising Adoption of Environmental Friendly Refrigerants: Key Trend in Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Market

Government associations across the globe have been focusing on encouraging the production and usage of eco-friendly refrigerants due to adverse environmental conditions; for instance, the F-gas regulation that was enforced by the European Union to eliminate the usage of F-gas. Currently, ammonia is the most widely used refrigerant among all industrial applications; however, in the coming years, the market is projected to rely more on hybrid refrigerants developed with mixed proportions of ammonia, CO2, and hydrocarbons due to certain challenges faced with the usage of ammonia. These refrigerants are not only more eco- friendly but also less hazardous than ammonia and other gases.

Shortage of Skilled Labor: Key Restraint

Despite the growing demand for refrigerated warehouses, the market faces a critical challenge of labor shortage. The industry is likely to spend significant amounts on training and development of the labor force due to constant upgrade in refrigeration technologies, which would add to the total operation cost of the new system installation/retrofitting. This factor is most likely to hinder the growth of the market in the coming years.

Research Methodology –Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Market

A unique research methodology has been utilized to conduct a comprehensive research on the growth of the global industrial refrigeration equipment market and arrive at conclusions on the future growth prospects of the market. This research methodology is a combination of primary and secondary research, which helps analysts warrant the accuracy and reliability of the drawn conclusions.

Secondary sources referred to by analysts during the production of the global industrial refrigeration equipment market report include statistics from company annual reports, SEC filings, company websites, World Bank database, investor presentations, regulatory databases, government publications, and industry white papers. Analysts have also interviewed senior managers, product portfolio managers, CEOs, VPs, and market intelligence managers, who contributed to the production of the study on the global industrial refrigeration equipment market, as primary sources.

These primary and secondary sources provided exclusive information during interviews, which serves as a validation from global industrial refrigeration equipment market leaders. Access to an extensive internal repository and external proprietary databases allows this report to address specific details and questions about the global industrial refrigeration equipment market with accuracy. The study also uses a top-down approach to assess the numbers for each segment and a bottom-up approach to counter-validate them. This has helped in making estimates on future prospects of the global industrial refrigeration equipment market more reliable and accurate.

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Market

