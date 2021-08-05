Elevator & Escalator Market Global Industry Size, Growth, Manufacturers

“The report on Elevator & Escalator Market was recently published by SDKI, which includes the latest market trends, current and future opportunities along with the factors that are driving the growth of the market. This report further encompasses the records for the expansion of the market along with information on the investment opportunities that help the clients to take positive decisions on the parameters for gaining profitable revenues. Moreover, the report also contains identification and investigation of the market structure, in-depth qualitative analysis, restraints & challenges, growth drivers, emerging product trends & market opportunities and Porter’s five forces.

Elevator & Escalator Market: Overview

Elevators and escalators are installed in both high- and low-rise buildings. Technological innovation is increasing the speed of elevators and escalators and decreasing the transportation time.

Elevator & Escalator Market: Regional Overview

Asia Pacific is the largest and fastest growing region in the elevator & escalator market. China accounted for 54.3% share of the global market. Large number of high-rise buildings in metro cities is driving market demand. Moreover, real estate companies are investing in the architectural aspect of commercial buildings. Mitsubishi Electric installed 22 spiral escalators in China. The market in India is expected to grow at a fast pace in the coming years. Liberal government regulations coupled with increasing foreign investment is significantly impacting market growth in India. Furthermore, rising disposable income in India is expected to have a positive impact on the residential market.

Elevator & Escalator Market: Market Trends

Commercial and mixed-block development is a growing trend. Increasing intensity of high-rise construction and in the percentage of mixed-block high-rise buildings is seen. Mixed-block tall buildings comprise residential blocks, offices, retail shops, service apartments, exhibition centers, hotels, casinos, etc.

People want faster vertical movement in high-rise buildings. Taller buildings need to have lesser waiting time; hence the speed factor plays a vital role. The increasing number of high-rise buildings in major cities require higher speed and heavier load capacities to carry a large number of passengers safely and comfortably. Thus, high speed is a major trend in the elevator & escalator market.

Elevator & Escalator Market: Drivers, Opportunities, and Restraints

In recent years, an increasing trend of the need to modernize existing, aging infrastructure is observed in the elevator & escalator market. Aging of the existing installed base of elevator and escalators, along with the need to comply with safety requirements of elevators and escalators are key factors fueling the market.

The modernization of elevators & escalators is leading to energy saving potential up to 70%

Stringent government regulations and policies governing the safety standards of elevators and escalators has compelled manufacturers to adhere to strict standards and certifications; this is a challenge to the growth of the elevator & escalator market.

Elevator & Escalator Market – Research Methodology

The report on the global elevator & escalator market is based on a complete and comprehensive evaluation of the market backed by secondary and primary sources. The competitive scenario of the global elevator & escalator market is supported by an assessment of different factors that influence the market on a minute and granular level. By thoroughly analyzing the historical data and current trends, researchers of the global elevator & escalator market arrive at predictions and estimations, and calculate the forecast for the market.

The report uses an analytical triangulation method to estimate the numbers and figures of the global elevator & escalator market with both bottom-up and top-down approaches.

The detailed assessment of the global elevator & escalator market, along with an overview of the landscape is provided based on a careful examination of the avenues related to this market. Analysts’ conclusions on how the global elevator & escalator market is set to grow are based on carefully vetted primary and secondary sources.

