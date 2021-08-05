Bone Growth Stimulators Market Consumption Sales By Type, Product Specifications

“The report on Bone Growth Stimulators Market was recently published by SDKI, which includes the latest market trends, current and future opportunities along with the factors that are driving the growth of the market. This report further encompasses the records for the expansion of the market along with information on the investment opportunities that help the clients to take positive decisions on the parameters for gaining profitable revenues. Moreover, the report also contains identification and investigation of the market structure, in-depth qualitative analysis, restraints & challenges, growth drivers, emerging product trends & market opportunities and Porter’s five forces.

Bone Growth Stimulators Market: Overview

This report analyzes the current scenario of and future growth prospects for the global bone growth stimulators market

Increase in prevalence of orthopedic diseases, high demand for platelet-rich plasma, and rise in adoption of bone growth stimulators for the treatment of bone fractures are key factors that are projected to drive the global bone growth stimulators market during the forecast period

The report provides an elaborate executive summary, which provides a snapshot of various segments of the global bone growth stimulators market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global bone growth stimulators market with respect to segments based on product, application, end user, and region.

The overview section of the report provides a detailed qualitative analysis of drivers, restraints, and opportunities that impact the global bone growth stimulators market

The report includes company profiles, which provide information about business strategies, product portfolios, and financials of players operating in the global bone growth stimulators market and competition landscape of the market

The report on the global bone growth stimulators market offers attractiveness analysis of different segments of the market across regions

The last section of the report comprises quantitative and qualitative analysis on market share/position of key players operating in the global bone growth stimulators market. It analyzes key competitive strategies adopted by major market players, thereby presenting a thorough understanding of the competition scenario in the global bone growth stimulators market.

Bone Growth Stimulators Market: Key Segments

In terms of product, the global bone growth stimulators market has been segmented into devices, bone morphogenetic protein (BMP), and platelet-rich plasma (PRP). The devices segment is further sub-segmented into external devices and implantable devices. External devices can be further divided into pulsed electromagnetic field devices, combined magnetic field devices, capacitive coupling devices, and ultrasonic devices. The devices segment accounted for major market share in 2018 .

. Increase in prevalence of spinal injuries, increase in demand for external devices for treatment and technological advancements in pulsed electromagnetic field and combined magnetic field devices are likely to fuel the growth of the devices segment during the forecast period

In terms of application, the global bone growth stimulators market has been segmented into spinal fusion surgeries, delayed union & nonunion bone fractures, oral & maxillofacial surgeries, and others. The spinal fusion surgeries segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018. The growth of the segment can be attributed to shift from invasive to minimally invasive spinal surgeries, expansion of product portfolio by prominent bone stimulator manufacturers, and increase in demand for bone growth therapies for spinal fusion.

Based on end user, the global bone growth stimulators market has been classified into hospitals & clinics, home care, and academic & research institutes and CROs. The hospitals & clinics accounted for a major market share in 2018 and the segment is projected to continue its dominance in the near future. The home care segment is likely to gain significant growth in bone growth stimulators market, owing to an increase in availability of easy-to-use, convenient & safe bone stimulators and rise in awareness about external bone growth stimulators for home use.

and the segment is projected to continue its dominance in the near future. The home care segment is likely to gain significant growth in bone growth stimulators market, owing to an increase in availability of easy-to-use, convenient & safe bone stimulators and rise in awareness about external bone growth stimulators for home use. Market size and forecast for each of the segments of the global bone growth stimulators market have been provided for the period from 2017 to 2027. The CAGR of the respective segment in bone growth stimulators market has also been provided for the period from 2019 to 2027, considering 2018 as the base year.

