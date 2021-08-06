Vapor Recovery Unit Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2028

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Vapor recovery unit market was valued at USD 913.8 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 1,340.3 Million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.8%. The study of Vapor recovery includes recovery of fuel and gasoline vapors from storage tanks, which restrict the escape of vapors into the atmosphere. The unit is to restrict, store, withdraw vapors from storage tanks. This process is done in filling stations to reduce explosive fumes and pollution. Use of vapor recovery unit would reduce harmful methane emissions from the crude oil storage tanks. The vapor recovery unit is expected to expand due to several countries regulating the use of the vapor recovery unit to curb the increasing environmental pollution.

Underground crude oil contains many lighter hydrocarbons in solution. When the oil is brought to the surface and processed, many of the dissolved lighter hydrocarbons (as well as water) are removed through a series of high-pressure and low-pressure separators. The crude oil is then injected into a storage tank to await sale and transportation off site; the remaining hydrocarbons in the oil are emitted as vapors into the tank. The same principles apply for condensate, which accumulates as a result of the conditions within the pipelines and is removed ahead of the first compressor station. The recovered condensate, which contains dissolved light hydrocarbons, is routed to a storage tank where the dissolved light hydrocarbons are emitted as vapors. These vapors are either vented, flared, or recovered by vapor recovery units (VRUs).

The report presents a panoramic view of the competitive landscape of the Vapor Recovery Unit market, covering details about the key manufacturers and companies, price analysis, revenue estimation, gross profit margins, business expansion plans, and other vital details that offers the readers deep insights into each company operating in the industry.

Top Players Analyzed in the Report are:

HY-BON/EDI, PSG Dover, AEREON, Petrogas Systems, John Zink Company, LLC, Cimarron Energy Inc., Wintek Corporation, Accel Compression Inc., and Whirlwind Methane Recovery Systems, LLC

The report further segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions and offers insights into the segments that have the highest penetration and profit margin, along with recent developments based on geographies.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the vapor recovery unit market on the basis of application end use, and region:

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Processing

Storage

Transportation

Railcar loading

Pipeline

End use (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Brewery and food processing

Landfills

Oil and gas

Chemicals and Petrochemicals

Other end users

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

