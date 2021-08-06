Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market Trend, Growth, Size, Forecast, Key Players and Competitive Landscape Research Report

The Global Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market was valued at USD 2.64 Billion in 2019 and is speculated to reach USD 17.21 Billion by 2027, delivering a CAGR of 26.5% by the end of the forecast period according to a new report by Reports and Data. Raw materials used to manufacture lithium-ion battery are limited, whereas the demand is sky high from different end-users such as automotive, power, and consumer electronics, among others. Furthermore, the materials used in the batteries are hazardous to the environment. Reusing the utilized materials in the lithium-ion battery further helps in the preservation of resources; hence, the market for lithium-ion battery recycling is gaining popularity throughout the world.

The market for lithium-ion battery recycling is influenced by the rising demand for electric as well as hybrid electric vehicles where lithium-ion batteries are used extensively. Adoption of these vehicles results in a price hike of battery materials such as cobalt and lithium, hence making the recycling of lithium-ion battery industries more profitable.

The above-mentioned factors collectively create opportunities for market growth while factors such as safety issues while storage and transportation of spent batteries pose limitations in the market. However, each factor would have a definite impact on the market during the forecast period. Consistent advancements in the lithium-ion battery recycling market owing to innovative efforts have enhanced the efficiency of recycling process.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

Umicore, Glencore, Retriev Technologies, Raw Materials Company, American Zinc Recycling (INMETCO), Battery Recycling Made Easy, Brunp Recycling, SungEel HiTech, Taisen Recycling, and 4R Energy Corp among others.

The competitive scenario segment of the report focuses on company overview, total revenue, market potential, market share, growth rate, global presence, estimated revenue, products and services offered, and business strategies adopted. Significant players operating in the global Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling market are evaluated by considering market share, growth rate, revenue share, and product markets. The report focuses on a detailed explanation of competition, market growth size, margins, market shares, revenue estimation, business strategies and opportunities, mergers and acquisitions, sales, industry insights, and key factors.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling market on the basis of battery type, technology, end-use industries, and region:

Battery Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Lithium-Nickel Manganese Cobalt (Li-NMC)

Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP)

Lithium-Manganese Oxide (LMO)

Lithium-Titanate Oxide (LTO)

Lithium-Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA)

Lithium-Cobalt Oxide (LCO)

Technology Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Hydrometallurgical Process

Pyrometallurgy Process

Mechanical Process

End-use Industries Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Automotive

Marine

Power

Industrial

Others

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

To summarize, the report titled ‘Global Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market’ provides a detailed report of the market by extensive research about the companies involved, current market status, drivers and constraints, and current and future COVID-19 oriented scenario. The study explores the historical years to provide insights into market estimation and fruitful opportunities for key players and new ventures.

Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, application, and market scope of global Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of key players, including company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers.

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight into recent trends and opportunities

The report covers macro and micro-economic factors that are anticipated to affect market growth and dynamics. Along with this, the report also offers insights into the social, political, economic, and legal aspects that are anticipated to influence the growth of the market. Moreover, the report provides a thorough analysis of the size in terms of value and volume and offers an accurate forecast of the market growth and expansion.

