Spray Drying Equipment Market Size, Top Countries Data, Industry Share, Company Overview, Industrial Statistics, Regional Economy, Development and Forecast to 2028

The global Spray Drying Equipment market was valued at USD 4,583.3 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 7,020.7 Million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.5%. The study covers the different equipment used for spray drying, its applications and the demand and supply trends. Spray drying is technique used to convert liquid molecules into solid powder form with the help of gaseous hot-drying medium. This equipment is finds its application by the liquid to be converted into powder is sprayed into a hot-chamber, which falls down in the form of fine powder particles. This dry powder consists of low density and is extensively used in pharmaceutical and food industry, for example, milk powder. This technique is gaining popularity owing to its properties like consistent particle size distribution, which is of high importance for several products like the catalyst. The development and expansion of chemical industry is expected to drive the global industry. Owing to the precision and ease provided by the technique is employed in various applications such as in manufacture of chemical fertilizers. On account of high investment in agricultural sector, favorable government policies, introduction of new hi-tech seeds and need for increased productivity has led to an increase in the usage and demand for fertilizers. This is eventually expected to drive the industry during the forecasted period. Apart from chemical industry, this technique is also widely used in food industry. For example, spray drying technique is used for encapsulation of food ingredients, flavors and nutrients. However, the technology has huge potential which is beyond mere dehydration. Some of the additional benefits provided by the equipment are enhanced dissolvability, better flow properties and non-dusty powders.

To get sample PDF copy of the report, visit @ https://reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2035

Leading Companies operating in the Global Spray Drying Equipment Market:

GEA (Germany), SPX FLOW (US), Dedert Corporation (US), Buchi Labortechnik (Switzerland), European Spraydry Technologies (UK), Changzhou Lemar Drying Engineering Co. Ltd. (China), Shandong Tianli Drying Technology and Equipment (China), Acmefil (India), New AVM Systech (India), C. E. Rogers (US), Advanced Drying System (India), and Labplant (UK).

The Global Spray Drying Equipment Market is witnessing a tremendous growth owing to the rapidly rising demands, a surge in industrialization, consumer awareness, emerging industries, and technological advancements. The industry has reported exponential revenue growth and sales volume. Factors driving the growth of the market are anticipated to boost the market size and boost the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Spray Drying Equipment market on the basis of type, stage type, flow type, cycle, application and region:

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Nozzle

Rotary Atomizer

Fluidized

Centrifugal

Others

Stage Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Single-Stage

Two-Stage

Multi-Stage

Flow Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Co-Current

Counter-Current

Mixed-Flow

Cycle (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Open

Closed

Application Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Food

Pharmaceutical

Chemicals

Feed

Others

Request discount on the report @ https://reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2035

Market Segmentation by key geographical regions:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (U.A.E., Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key Spray Drying Equipment market segments

1.3 Major players

1.4 Market analysis by product

1.5 Market analysis by application

1.6 Report timeline

Chapter 2. Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Spray Drying Equipment market size

2.2 Latest Spray Drying Equipment market trends

2.3 Key growth trends

Chapter 3. Competitive Landscape

3.1 Global Spray Drying Equipment market key players

3.2 Global Spray Drying Equipment size by manufacturers

3.3 Products of major players

3.4 Entry barriers in the Spray Drying Equipment market

3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances

Continue…..

Major offerings of the Spray Drying Equipment market report:

In-depth analysis of the Spray Drying Equipment market along with present and emerging trends

Forecast estimations to assist in formulating investment strategies

Assessment of key drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and risks of the market

SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Feasibility Analysis, and Investment Return Analysis

Financial analysis and market position of the dominant players of the market

To know more about the “Spray Drying Equipment Market” report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/spray-drying-equipment-market

Thank you for reading our report. For further inquiries, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report is customized to meet your requirements.

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Power and Energy, and Chemicals. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.

Contact Us:

John W.

Head of Business Development

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]

Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Connect with us: Facebook| LinkedIn | Twitter

Explore our related report from different Publications:

Utilities Mobile Cranes Market Trends

Smart Oilfield Market Analysis

Industrial Mobile Cranes Market Growth

Mobile Cranes Market Size

All-Vanadium Redox Flow Battery Market Share

Perovskite Solar Cells Market Analysis

Polymer Concrete Market Growth

Industrial Boiler Market Opportunities

Sensor Bearing Market Share