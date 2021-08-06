Condensing Unit Market Size, Business Opportunities By Leading Players, Share, Development, Expansion, Merger, Acquisition, New Product Launches, and Pricing Analysis

The global condensing unit market is expected to reach USD 43.75 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Condensing units are temperature-control devices that causes the exchange of energy in the form of heat by compressing a refrigerant, then pumping it through a system of coils and using the air surrounding the coils to heat and cool spaces.

Growing demand for condensing units in developing nations is one of the significant factors influencing market growth. Increasing demand for cooling is driven by population and economic growth in the hotter parts of the globe. Also, a rise in the level of disposable income of people, especially in the Asia Pacific region is driving the product demand. As per International Energy Agency, the major share of the estimated growth in energy use for space cooling by 2050 comes from the developing nations, with just three countries, namely, China, India, and Indonesia, contributing half of cooling energy demand growth across the globe.

Increasing demand for condensing units from commercial and industrial sectors is expected to boost market demand in the upcoming years. The cold storage and warehousing industries are some of the industries that have displayed high growth prospects for the market. With the increase in the level of global temperature, there has been an increased demand for refrigeration in commercial as well as residential driving the demand for the product in the upcoming years. Further, owing to its stability, shelf life, and flexibility, these kinds of condensing units are anticipated to observe increasing market share in the coming years.

Top Players Analyzed in the Report are:

Danfoss, Voltas, GEA Group, Emerson Electric Company, Baltimore Aircoil Company, Carrier Corporation, SCM Frigo, Heatcraft Worldwide refrigeration, Bitzer, and Officine Mario Dorin, among others.

The report offers a panoramic view of the competitive landscape of the Global Condensing Unit Market.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global condensing unit market on the basis of product type, component, function, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Air-Cooled Condensing Unit

Water-Cooled Condensing Unit

Evaporative Condensing Unit

Component Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Compressor

Fan

Condensing Coil

Function Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Air-Conditioning

Refrigeration

Heat Pump

Application Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Others

The report covers extensive analysis of the regions where the industry operates. According to the regional analysis, the market is segmented into key geographical areas such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Key questions addressed in the report are:

What is the estimated market size and share in the forecast period?

What are the key driving factors of the Global Condensing Unit market?

What are the risks and challenges the companies will have to face in the forecast period?

What are the emerging trends and how they influence market growth?

What are the opportunities for expansion of the global Condensing Unit market?

Which region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period?

For comprehensive coverage, the report also segments the market based on types, applications, and regions. Analysis of each market segment, along with projections, is offered in the report.

