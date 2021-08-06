Food Automation Market Size, Industry Growth, Sales Revenue, COVID-19 Scenario, Opportunity, and Industry Expansion Strategies to 2026

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Food Automation market valued at USD 9.08 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 15.78 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 7.1%. Automation has now become a necessity in the food and beverage (F&B) industry to maintain quality, to enhance production speed, to cooperate with the labor shortage. Rising demand for food automation due to rapid industrialization and urbanization is driving growth for the market. Moreover, the expansion of the food and packaging industry is expected to support industrial growth. Stringent government regulations regarding food safety are boosting demand for automation to maintain the quality of the product and efficiency of the food manufacturing process.

The key market players are focusing on various strategies such as mergers, partnerships, acquisitions, and new product launches to maintain their position. For instance, in 2016, CTB acquired a majority share in Cabinplant, a global provider of tailor-made processing solutions for the F&B industry. In November 2017, researchers at Harpers Adams University in the United Kingdom completed the Hands-Free Hectare project, during which nearly five tons of spring barley was successfully planted, tended, and harvested by autonomous vehicles and drones.

The report presents a panoramic view of the competitive landscape of the Food Automation market, covering details about the key manufacturers and companies, price analysis, revenue estimation, gross profit margins, business expansion plans, and other vital details that offers the readers deep insights into each company operating in the industry. The report also focuses on strategic alliances in the Food Automation market, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, collaborations, licensing agreements, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others.

Top Players Analyzed in the Report are:

Rockwell Automation, Siemens AG, ABB Ltd, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Schneider Electric and Nord DriveSystems. ABB Ltd. is a Swiss-Swedish multinational corporation headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

For a comprehensive value chain analysis, the report covers the downstream and upstream essentials of the Food Automation market. It also pays special focus on the growth process, macro- and micro-economic factors, raw material sources analysis, and other technical data. The report further segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions and offers insights into the segments that have the highest penetration and profit margin, along with recent developments based on geographies.

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Food Automation market on the basis of type, function type, application, and region:

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Motor Controls

Discrete controllers & visualization

rotary & linear products

Function Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Processing

Packaging & Repackaging

Palletizing

Sorting & Grading

Picking & Placing

Others

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Dairy

Bakery

Confectionery

Fruit & vegetable

Meat, poultry, and seafood

Beverages

End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Hospital

Clinic

Others

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Benefits of Global Food Automation Market Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the changing market dynamics

A futuristic outlook on different factors influencing the market

An 8-year forecast of the market growth and expected revenue growth

Ease of understanding of the market, key segments, and their future growth

In-depth analysis of the competitive landscape to give an advantageous edge for the companies

Extensive insight into the market with in-depth analysis of the segmentation

