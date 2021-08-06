Metering Pumps Market Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Drivers, Challenges, Key Companies by 2028

The global metering pumps market is forecast to reach USD 8,342.8 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growing demand from end use industries, coupled with the rising industrialization and urbanization in emerging economies governs the growth of the market. The surging demand for environment friendly waste-water treatment procedures will also contribute to the increasing demand for metering pumps in the coming years. The most common applications of metering pumps include water treatment, chemical, food processing, and other industries where well-defined flow rate is essential, when tasks such as the chemical treatment of water in boilers for use in cooling towers, or while working potable water. Other applications include operations such as for the blending of liquids in food processing plants, and to reduce frictional losses when moving oil or liquid natural gas in pipelines, and many others.

The report is generated according to the latest economic landscape in tune with the COVID-19 crisis. The pandemic has affected the global economic scenario, and the report provides details about its impact on the overall industry. The report also mentions the current and future impact of COVID-19 on the market.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

Flowrox, Graco Inc., Dover Corporation, IDEX Corporation, Grundfos, Lewa, Injection Technical Control Incorporation, Milton Roy, Mcfarland-Tritan LLC, SPX Flow Technology Norderstedt GmbH, Prominent, Seko S.P.A, Seepex GmbH, Verder Group, Swelore Engineering Private Limited, and Wanner Engineering, among others.

The competitive scenario segment of the report focuses on company overview, total revenue, market potential, market share, growth rate, global presence, estimated revenue, products and services offered, and business strategies adopted. Significant players operating in the global Metering Pumps market are evaluated by considering market share, growth rate, revenue share, and product markets. The report focuses on a detailed explanation of competition, market growth size, margins, market shares, revenue estimation, business strategies and opportunities, mergers and acquisitions, sales, industry insights, and key factors.

For this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Metering Pumps market on the basis of Pump Drive, product type, industry vertical, and region:

Pump Drive Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Solenoid-Driven Metering Pumps

Motor-Driven Metering Pumps

Pneumatic Metering Pumps

Others

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Diaphragm Metering Pumps Mechanically Deflected Diaphragm Hydraulically Deflected Diaphragm

Plunger Metering Pumps

Peristaltic Pumps

Industry Vertical Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Water Treatment

Petrochemicals

Oil and Gas

Chemical Processing

Pharmaceuticals

Food and Beverages

Others

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

To summarize, the report titled ‘Global Metering Pumps Market’ provides a detailed report of the market by extensive research about the companies involved, current market status, drivers and constraints, and current and future COVID-19 oriented scenario. The study explores the historical years to provide insights into market estimation and fruitful opportunities for key players and new ventures.

Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, application, and market scope of global Metering Pumps market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of key players, including company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers.

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight into recent trends and opportunities

The report covers macro and micro-economic factors that are anticipated to affect market growth and dynamics. Along with this, the report also offers insights into the social, political, economic, and legal aspects that are anticipated to influence the growth of the market. Moreover, the report provides a thorough analysis of the size in terms of value and volume and offers an accurate forecast of the market growth and expansion.

