Plastic Decking Market Growth Report 2020: Consumption Comparison by Application, Region, Revenue Estimates and Forecast to 2028

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global plastic decking market was valued at USD 4,454.9 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 9,663.9 Million by year 2028, at a CAGR of 10.82 %. The study covers various features and types of plastic decking. Plastic decking is an elevated flat surface construction used in building facades made from recycled plastic material. It is highly resistant and requires low maintenance to enhance the aesthetic value and quality of the deck. Further, these materials are also resistant to moisture and humidity, which increase its demand in construction sector. The global plastic decking is propelled by number of factors such as changing lifestyle, replacement to usage of traditional materials in decking, rapid urbanization and industrialization. However, continuous fluctuations in the prices of raw materials, high costs, easy availability of easy substitutes are major hindrance to the global plastic decking market.

Key players in the global plastic decking market include Duralife Decking and Railing systems, Trex Company Inc, Fiberon LLC, Green Bay Decking, Tamco Building products Inc., UPM Kymmene Corporation and Universal Forests Products, Inc, Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies Inc., Azek Building Products Inc., Cardinal Building products, Certainteed Corporation

Further key findings from the report suggest

Plastic decking is really tough, rigid, moisture resistant and is available in various kinds of patterns, designs for easy personalization

Further, plastic decking can be used anywhere outdoors. The installation process is fast and easy with the click system and few technical skills. The planks are only plugged into each other and thus form a stable surface

Most of the plastic decking manufacturers provide with lifetime warranties that cover your basic wear and tear. Usually, plastic decking companies provide a minimum 30-year limited warranty for staining and fading

Unfortunately, plastic decking might expand and contract in certain climates, loosening joints and making decks unstable. Under hot summers, they grow uncomfortably hot to walk on with barefoot.

On the basis of type, High density Polyethylene (HDP) and Low-density Polyethylene (LDP) have the maximum share in the global plastic decking market. HDPE is sturdy and stiff which is primarily used in residential sector whereas LDPE comprises of strength additives useful for manufacturing decking products. HDPE and LDPE collectively hold 66.6% of the total market share in the global plastic decking market.

North America is the largest consumer of plastic deck owing to its rapid growth of construction and infrastructural development. North accounts for 42.7% of the total market share in plastic decking market. Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be fastest growing region due to its increasing demand from construction and infrastructural development. It holds of the total market share in the global decking market.

The residential sector is the fastest growing segment in the plastic decking market during the forecast period owing to its qualities such as low maintenance cost, resistance to thermal expansion and contraction when exposed to sunlight and resistance to splinter and corrosion. It accounts for 57.7% of the total market share.

On the basis of resin type, Capped composites dominate the global plastic decking market because of its unique properties such as resistance to growth of mold & mildew, corrosion, splintering, color fading. Capped composite decking is prepared by mixing pre and post-consumer recycled plastic and timber mill scraps to obtain solid products.

In comparison to capped composite decking, uncapped composites are vulnerable to fading, molding and staining. Therefore, it has lesser demand than capped composite.

Resin Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)

Polyvinyl Chloride

High density polyethylene

Low density Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Composite Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)

Capped

Uncapped

Type of construction (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)

Repairs& remodeling

New decks

Existing constructions

New constructions

End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)

Residential

Non-residential

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2020–2028)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil



Thank you for reading our report.

