Cochlear Implant (CI) Market Global Analysis, Statistics, Revenue, Demand and Trend Analysis Research Report by 2028

Increasing incidence of hearing loss and hearing impairment, growing global geriatric population, and technological advancements in cochlear implant are some key factors driving market growth

Market Size – USD 2.04 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 10.9%, Market Trends – Increasing incidence of hearing loss in infants

The global cochlear implant market size is expected to reach USD 4.21 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 10.9%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Growing incidence of hearing disability in infants and geriatric population, availability of affordable cochlear implants, and technological advancements in cochlear implants such as enhanced signal transfer and improved battery life are some key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period.

Cochlear implants are small electronic devices that can electrically stimulate the cochlear nerve to provide a sense of sound to person who is deaf or has severe hearing disability. It is the best option for people suffering from hearing loss due to inner ear damage that cannot be treated with hearing aids. Cochlear implant bypasses damaged portions of the ear to delivery sound signals to auditory nerve. It used a sound processor that fits behind the ear which captures sounds and sends them to receiver which sends signals to electrodes implanted in the cochlea. Cochlear implant has enabled people to recognize warning signals, understand sounds in environment, and understand speech in person. Cochlear implants have been FDA-approved for use in children and adults suffering from deafness or severe hearing impairment. Favorable reimbursement scenario for cochlear implant surgical process and therapy is one of the key factors expected to boost market revenue growth over the forecast period.

Market Dynamics:

Increasing development of on-demand, digitally enabled, and seamlessly connected clinician-patient interactions to manage patient base is expected to drive pharma and healthcare market in the coming years. After the COVID-19 outbreak there has been a number of foundational shifts in the healthcare system. Some of the examples include increasing consumer involvement in health care decision-making, the rapid adoption of virtual health & other digital innovations, increasing focus on utilization of interoperable data & data analytics, and increased public-private collaborations in therapeutics and vaccine development. The increased public-private collaborations for vaccine development has arisen due to high pressure of regional governments. Health care providers, and other stakeholders have invested heavily to quickly pivot, adapt, and innovate therapeutics.

Surging demands and transition to patient-centric care delivery across geographies will change pharma and healthcare market trends through 2028.

Competitive Outlook:

Top companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

Cochlear, MED-EL, Advanced Bionics (Sonova), Oticon (William Demant), Hangzhou Nurotron, Listent Medical, Nurotron Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Medtronic, Demant A/S, Starkey, WIDEX A/S, Amplifon and GN Hearing A/S.

The report segments the Cochlear Implant (CI) market on the basis of product types, applications, end-use industries, and regions among others. The report offers insights into key factors influencing the revenue growth of the segment and provides information about lucrative investment opportunities to stakeholders, investors, and clients.

Cochlear Implant (CI) Market Segmentation:

Fitting Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Unilateral

Bilateral

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Adults

Pediatric

Regional Analysis covers:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. Rest of EU

Asia Pacific India China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa U.A.E Rest of MEA



