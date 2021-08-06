Poly-Vinylidene Dichloride (PVDC) Coated Films Market Growth, Consumption Comparison by Application, Region, Revenue Estimates and Forecast to 2026

Poly-Vinylidene Dichloride (PVDC) Coated Films Market Size – USD 1.46 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 6.1%, Market Trends – Growing demand from the food packaging industry.

The Global Poly-Vinylidene Dichloride (PVDC) market is forecast to reach USD 2.37 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The high barrier feature of PVDC coating enables it to be used for the packaging of perishable food products to reduce the wastage across the value chain and improve the shelf life of the product. PVDC coated films are generally used for packaging food, cosmetics, personal products, and pharmaceuticals.

Growth of the packaging industry drives the market for PVDC coated films. Increasing use of food packaging such as pouches, lidding film, wraps, and laminates is expected to propel the demand from the market. The rise in the packaging of poultry, meat, and seafood is driving the market, especially in MEA countries.

Manufacturers are innovating chlorine-free alternatives for packaging to reduce the impact on the environment. The research activities to develop sustainable alternatives for PVDC coated films will increase awareness and stringent government policies regarding the disposal of discarded films.

Key participants SKC, Inc., Innovia Films, Polinas, Treofan Germany GmbH & Co. Kg, Vibac Group S.P.A., Transcendia Inc., Perlen Packaging, Vacmet India Ltd., Interni Film, and Pt Trias Sentosa, among others.

The Asia Pacific region held a market share of 29.5% in the year 2018. Increase in disposable income coupled with a rise in the standard of living of the new generation is increasing the demand for PVDC coated films market.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Polypropylene (PP) held the largest market share of 41.6% in the year 2018. PP is tough and rigid, crystalline thermoplastic produced from propene monomers. It is also one of the most cost-effective plastics as compared to others.

Single coating side is forecasted to grow with a higher CAGR of 6.5% during the period. This type of PVDC enhances the shelf life of the product, which in turn makes it applicable for packaging.

Health and Personal Care are forecasted to hold a market share of 44.7% in 2026. These type of coating have high barrier properties and is used in the pharmaceutical sectors in the blister packing of capsules, tablets, and products which are moisture sensitive.

The packaging application is forecasted to grow with the highest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. PVDC is optically clear and with a high degree of gloss and has remarkable moisture and oxygen barrier, which makes it perfect for household wrap and food, medical and pharmaceutical packaging to enhance shelf life. PVDC is also highly resistant to many chemicals, including grease and oil.

Asia Pacific is forecasted to grow with the highest CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. Countries such as India, China, and Japan are the fastest-growing economies contributing heavily towards the growth of the PVDC coated films market. Presence of companies such as Jindal Poly Films Limited, Cosmo Films Limited, and Toray Industries is expected to increase the applications of the films in healthcare, food & beverage, and other industries.

North America held a market share of 31.5% in the year 2018. The U.S. is the major contributor to the market. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulated the safety of food-contact packaging, and the PVDC is strictly suited to meet the stringent standards and requirements. The ability of these packaging to not react with the goods inside is propelling the growth of the market in the region.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global PVDC Coated Films market on the basis of film type, coating side, application, end-use industry, and region:

Films Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

PP

PET

PVC

Coating Side Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Single

Double

Applications Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Packaging

Lamination

Labeling

Others

End-Use Industry Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Health and Personal Care

Food & Beverage

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

North America U.S.

Europe UK France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

MEA

Latin America Brazil



