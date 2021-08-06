Bioresorbable Medical Material Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2028

Increasing use of bioresorbable polymers in medical sector, rising number of orthopedic surgeries performed across the globe, and advancements in orthopedic bioresorbable implants are some key factors driving market growth

Market Size – USD 1,030.52 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 9.9%, Market Trends – Increasing benefits of bioresorbable medical material to treat orthopedic injuries

The global bioresorbable medical material market size is expected to reach USD 2,193.01 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 9.9%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing number of orthopedic surgeries performed in geriatric patients, cost-effective surgical procedures, and growing use of biodegradable materials in medical sector are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, advancements in orthopedic science and implants are some other factors expected to support market growth going ahead.

Bioresorbable medical materials are absorbed and excreted by the body after they complete their temporary functions of mechanical, scaffolding, and biointegration. New generation of bioresorbable medical devices have been developed over the recent past to minimize the long-term side effects of corrosion-resistant implants. Bioresorbable medical materials or devices are made up of polymers that can be easily degraded over time. This has enabled the medical sector to overcome issues related to non-natural medical devices with regards to biological incompatibility that can lead to toxic side effects and immune rejection. This has increased interest of researchers and pharma companies in bioresorbable medical devices and is expected to continue to be prevalent going ahead.

Technological advancements and rapid digitization have streamlined the daily operations of the pharmaceutical industry. Increasing spending on medicine due to growing geriatric populace, rising incidence of chronic diseases, increasing number of product launches, and growing number of R&D activities are some key factors contributing to revenue growth of the market. Increasing focus on patient engagement solutions, rising focus to cater to growing unmet clinical demand, adoption of advanced technologies to streamline workflows in healthcare sector, and availability of skilled healthcare professionals has been positively impacting the pharma & healthcare industry. The emergence of COVID-19 pandemic has further increased focus on healthcare facilities, teleconsultation and telemedicine, and increased burden on the healthcare industry compelling governments and companies to invest heavily to cater to the growing global demand.

Top Companies operating in the Market and Profiled in the Report include:

Evonik, Foster Corporation, Poly-Med Corporation, Zeus Industrial Products, Inc., Ashland, Durect Corporation, Groupe PCAS, DSM, Corbion, and Putnam Plastics.

Bioresorbable Medical Material Market Segmentation:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2018–2028)

Polylactic Acid (PLA)

Polyglycolic Acid (PGA)

Polysaccharides

Polycaprolactone (PCL)

PLGA

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2018–2028)

Drug Delivery

Orthopedics

Others

The report discusses in detail the top companies in the market along with their recent initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint venture, partnerships, corporate and government deals, collaborations, and brand promotions and product launches among others. The report further discusses the companies’ initiatives and investments in key regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Region analysis Covers:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

