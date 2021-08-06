Dry Mouth Relief Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis and Global Forecast to 2028

Increasing incidence of dry mouth owing to side-effects of medicines, availability of a wide range of affordable dry mouth relief products, and rising awareness regarding dry mouth are key factors driving market growth

Market Size – USD 2.21 Million in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.4%, Market Trends – Rising consumption of medications causing dry mouth

The global dry mouth relief market size is expected to reach USD 3.12 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.4%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Rising incidence of dry mouth owing to increased consumption of medications, as a side-effect of chemotherapy and radiotherapy, from nerve damage or dehydration, and conditions affecting salivary glands has been boosting demand for dry mouth relief products and is a key factor expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. Availability of wide range of products, increasing affordability, and growing awareness regarding the condition are some other key factors expected to fuel revenue growth of the market over the forecast period.

Dry mouth, also called Xerostomia, occurs when salivary glands produce insufficient amount of saliva to prevent drying of the mouth. Dry mouth can be uncomfortable and can be treated by over-the-counter saliva substitutes, mouthwash specifically designed for dry mouth, and regular water intake. Sugar-free chewing gums, toothpastes, patches, and oral rinses are widely available in the market for the treatment of dry mouth. Demand for these products has increased significantly over the recent past owing to increasing incidence of dry mouth in geriatric patients and as a side effect of diabetes, anemia, and hypertension, among others. Dry mouth can also be a side effect of muscle relaxant and sedatives.

Get a sample copy of the global Dry Mouth Relief market report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/266

Increasing development of on-demand, digitally enabled, and seamlessly connected clinician-patient interactions to manage patient base is expected to drive pharma and healthcare market in the coming years. After the COVID-19 outbreak there has been a number of foundational shifts in the healthcare system. Some of the examples include increasing consumer involvement in health care decision-making, the rapid adoption of virtual health & other digital innovations, increasing focus on utilization of interoperable data & data analytics, and increased public-private collaborations in therapeutics and vaccine development. The increased public-private collaborations for vaccine development has arisen due to high pressure of regional governments. Health care providers, and other stakeholders have invested heavily to quickly pivot, adapt, and innovate therapeutics.

Top Players in the Global Dry Mouth Relief Market:

GlaxoSmithKline, Colgate-Palmolive, Chattem, Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, Sanofi, Wrigley, Lotte, BioXtra, Nature’s Sunshine, Sunstar, Dr. Fresh, 3M, Hager Pharma, Xlear, Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc., Wisconsin Pharmacal Company, Oral Biotech, and TheraBreath.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/266

Dry Mouth Relief Market Segmentation:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Mouthwash

Spray

Lozenges

Gel

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

E-commerce

Supermarket

Others

Key Regional Markets Studied in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/dry-mouth-relief-market

Major Highlights of the Dry Mouth Relief Market Report:

The Dry Mouth Relief market analysis report offers an in-depth study of the potential market growth opportunities and challenges.

The report dives deeper into the market and explains the dynamic factors bolstering market growth.

The report deeply assesses the current, historical market size, market share, and revenue growth rates to offer accurate market projections for the forecast period.

The report analyzes the Dry Mouth Relief market presence across major regions of the world.

It determines the production & consumption capacities and demand & supply dynamics of each regional market.

The report further illustrates the intense competition among the key market players and highlights their effective business expansion plans and strategies.

It provides company overview and SWOT analysis of each of the market players.

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/266

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report and its customization feature. Our team will ensure the report is well suited to meet your requirements.

Read More Reports:-

Cancer Diagnostics Market Size

Emergency Ventilator Market Share

Bioactive Wound Care Market Trends

Nucleic Acid Testing Market Growth

Bioinformatics Services Market Forecast

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]