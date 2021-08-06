Bioreactors and Fermenters Market Share, Size, & Trends Analysis Report, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2028

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases and favourable government initiatives to improve healthcare infrastructure are the key factors driving industry growth

Market Size – USD 2.29 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – CAGR of 10.7%, Market Trends- Surging demand for personalized medicine

The global bioreactors and fermenters market size is expected to reach USD 5.17 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 10.7% through the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing popularity of single-use bioreactor among biopharmaceutical companies to cultivate biologics is the key factor expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period.

Bioreactors and fermentors are culture systems to produce organisms or cells. They are used in various applications, including the manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals, basic research & development, chemicals, food & food additives, and other products. Cultivating cells and microbes in bioreactors can save work, time, and lab-space. It also improves the reproducibility and efficiency of cell growth and product formation.

Increasing focus of biologics manufacturers to scale-up production technologies for biologics is expected to stimulate global bioreactors and fermenters market trends. Moreover, surging demand for personalized medicines coupled with rising number of FDA approved orphan drugs has led to increased bio production, which in turn is expected to offer major opportunities for the industry growth in the coming years.

Technological advancements and rapid digitization have streamlined the daily operations of the pharmaceutical industry. Increasing spending on medicine due to growing geriatric populace, rising incidence of chronic diseases, increasing number of product launches, and growing number of R&D activities are some key factors contributing to revenue growth of the market. Increasing focus on patient engagement solutions, rising focus to cater to growing unmet clinical demand, adoption of advanced technologies to streamline workflows in healthcare sector, and availability of skilled healthcare professionals has been positively impacting the pharma & healthcare industry. The emergence of COVID-19 pandemic has further increased focus on healthcare facilities, teleconsultation and telemedicine, and increased burden on the healthcare industry compelling governments and companies to invest heavily to cater to the growing global demand.

Top Companies operating in the Market and Profiled in the Report include:

Sartorius AG BBI, GE Healthcare, Praj Hipurity Systems, Danaher (Pall), ZETA, Thermo Fisher, Pierre Guerin (DCI-Biolafitte), Bioengineering AG, Merck KGaA, Solaris, Applikon Biotechnology, Eppendorf AG, and Infors HT among others.

Bioreactors and Fermenters Market Segmentation:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Single-use Bioreactors

Multiple-use Bioreactors

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Biopharmaceutical Companies

CROs

Academic and Research Institutes

Others

The report discusses in detail the top companies in the market along with their recent initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint venture, partnerships, corporate and government deals, collaborations, and brand promotions and product launches among others. The report further discusses the companies’ initiatives and investments in key regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Region analysis Covers:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

In conclusion, the report offers a comprehensive analysis of the factors expected to drive the global Bioreactors and Fermenters market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2028. The report is an all-inclusive document covering the market landscape and a futuristic perspective on its growth and progress. The report also provides an analysis of the entry-level driving and restraining factors for the new entrants contributing to the market. The report also offers strategic recommendations to the established players as well as new entrants to help them gain a strong foothold in the market.

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of this report is available as per the client’s requirements. Please connect with us to know more about the report and our team will ensure you get the report tailored according to your needs.

