Digital Radiography Market Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Drivers, Challenges, Key Companies by 2028

Rising geriatric population and increasing incidences of age-related disorders are key factors expected to drive market growth

Market Size – USD 10.28 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – CAGR of 8.7%, Market Trends – Escalating demand for mobile digital x-ray systems

The global digital radiography market size is expected to reach USD 19.82 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 8.7%, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Market revenue growth can be attributed to rapid digitization in healthcare infrastructure, growing adoption of mobile digital x-ray systems across diagnostic centers, and increasing applications in cardiovascular imaging, cancer diagnosis, mammography, and dental and orthopedic surgeries. Surge in demand for portable x-ray devices, incorporation of cutting-edge technologies such as AI in radiography systems, and rising prevalence of cancer, dental problems, orthopedic problems, and cardiovascular disorders are some key factors expected to contribute to market growth going ahead.

Digital radiography is an advanced x-ray imaging technique that produces digital radiographic images of the object examined on a computer. In this technique, x-ray radiation is first converted into electric charge and then to a digital image using a detector sensor. Digital radiography requires a digital image capture device instead of an x-ray film to produce radiographic images. Flat panel detectors, also called digital detector arrays (DDAs), are among the most commonly used radiography systems that provide higher quality images than other imaging devices and also offer an improved dynamic range and better signal-to-noise ratio. Moreover, digital radiography systems offer many other advantages such as portability, reduced inspection time, shorter exposure time, better detail detectability, enhanced digital images, data storage, and easy electronic transfer of data.

GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Agfa HealthCare, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Carestream Health, Wandong Medical, Hitachi Ltd., Mindray Medical International Limited, Toshiba Corporation, Konica Minolta Inc., DEXIS LLC, Shimadzu Corporation, Source-Ray Inc., and Samsung

The pharma and healthcare industry has undergone a revolutionary change owing to the COVID-19 pandemic with individuals increasing their focus on health and wellness. Companies operating in the industry have invested heavily in clinical trials and research studies to develop medications to cater to the growing unmet clinical demand on a global level. Implementation of cutting-edge technology in healthcare sector and increasing investment in research and development have contributed significantly to revenue growth of the market in the recent past. In addition, availability of favorable health insurance and reimbursement policies have also positively impacted the healthcare sector with more and more individuals opting to get treatment at hospital and clinical facilities. Rapid development of novel drugs and pharmaceuticals, increasing incidence of lifestyle and chronic diseases, establishment of state-of-the-art healthcare facilities, and rising availability of over-the-counter medications have significantly contributed to the revenue growth of the market.

The report has gather vital information about recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, brand promotions, R&D activities, and government and corporate deals, among others through extensive primary and secondary research. The report also offers detailed analysis of each competitor along with their financial standing, global market position, product portfolio, manufacturing and production capacity, and business expansion plans.

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the regional bifurcation of the market with respect to market share, market size, revenue growth, import/export, production and consumption patterns, macro and micro economic growth factors, regulatory framework, investment and funding opportunities, and presence of key players in each region including North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers a country-wise analysis to further discuss the revenue growth and lucrative growth opportunities for the Digital Radiography market in these key regions.

Additionally, the report consists a detailed analysis of the segmentation of the Digital Radiography market based on product types and end-use/application offered in the Digital Radiography market.

Digital Radiography Market Segmentation based on Types:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

General Radiography

Cardiovascular Imaging

Chest Imaging

Mammography

Dental Applications

Orthopedic Imaging

Fluoroscopy

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Computed Radiography

Direct Radiography Flat Panel Detector Charged Couple Device (CDD)



Portability Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Fixed Digital X-ray Systems

Portable Digital X-ray Systems

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Others

Country-wise regional analysis covers:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France U.K. BENELUX Italy Spain Switzerland Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



