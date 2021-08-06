DNA Microarray Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2028

Advancements in DNA microarray techniques, growing prevalence of various diseases, and increasing need for rapid and accurate diagnosis are key factors fueling global market growth

Market size: USD 2,978.7 Million in 2020, Market Growth: CAGR of 12.6%, Market Trends: Government initiatives to promote DNA microarray techniques

The global DNA microarray market size is expected to reach USD 8677.7 Million by 2028 and register a CAGR of 12.6%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Rising prevalence of cancer, growing adoption of DNA microarray technology in various applications such as cancer research, genetic disease diagnosis, and personalized medicine are key factors driving global market revenue growth.

DNA microarray is a laboratory tool used for measuring patterns of several genes simultaneously. It is a collection of microscopic DNA spots that are attached to a solid surface that aid in measuring expression of large number of genes at once. These microarrays are extensively used in gene expression, early-stage cancer detection, and drug discovery. The DNA microarray market is gaining significant traction in recent years. Increasing applications of DNA microarray technique, rapid growth in genomics and medical sector, rising prevalence of several chronic diseases and growing adoption of microarray techniques to detect various infectious diseases is boosting demand for DNA microarray across the world. Factors such as growing adoption of genetic testing, rising research and development activities in pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector, and rapid developments in healthcare infrastructure and facilities are boosting market growth. Moreover, increasing investments by leading players to develop more efficient and enhanced DNA microarrays is expected to boost growth of the global DNA microarray market during the forecast period. In addition, growing focus on R&D in cancer is projected to open lucrative opportunities for key players going ahead.

The global DNA Microarray market is expected to register significant growth throughout the forecast period. The pharmaceutical & healthcare sector has register significant revenue growth over the recent past. Technological advancements in the healthcare and medical sector, availability of latest tools and techniques, increasing investments in the healthcare sector and improving healthcare infrastructure are key factors boosting market growth. In addition, rising funds by several public and private sectors, high adoption of POC diagnosis and home care settings, is further fueling market growth.

The current pandemic has been very challenging for all industries including the healthcare and pharma sector. Shortage of medicines, vaccines and others healthcare facilities is expected to open lucrative growth opportunities for market players in going ahead.

Competitive Landscape:

The report offers detailed information about recent activities by market players, their market position, financial status, global standing, services and product portfolio along with license agreement. These key players are adopting various strategies such as partnerships, collaborations, merger and acquisitions, and joint ventures to gain robust footing in the market. These players are also investing in research and development activities to come up with enhanced materials and products.

Leading companies operating in the global DNA Microarray market

Illumina, Affymetrix, Biometrix Technology, Arrayit, Sengenics, WaferGen, Applied Microarrays, Savyon Diagnostics, Scienion AG, Gyros AB, Agilent Technologies, Roche NimbleGen Inc., ProteoGenix, NextGen Sciences, Discerna, and Luminex Corporation

The report further sheds light on market segmentation and regional bifurcation.

DNA Microarray Market Segmentation:

Type Outlook (Revenue in USD Million, 2018–2028)

Complementary DNA Microarrays (cDNA)

Oligonucleotide DNA Microarrays (oDNA)

Application Outlook (Revenue in USD Million, 2018–2028)

Gene Expression Analysis

Genotyping

Genome Cytogenetics

Drug Delivery

Other

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2028)

Diagnostic Centers

Hospitals & Clinics

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Industries

Academic & Research Institutes

Others

Key Regional Markets:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key findings in the report:

Information about key trends, technological developments, growing focus on drug discovery and investments in research and development activities

Detailed insights about manufactures, product portfolios, pricing analysis and financial pricing

Technological developments and detailed analysis in the volatile competitive landscape.

New strategies adopted by new and emerging market players

Estimation about manufactures, sales and import and export dynamics

