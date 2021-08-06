Greenhouse Film Market 2028: Current and Future Market Potential

Greenhouse films are useful in providing shelter to the plants which are grown in a greenhouse to maximize the exposure of sunlight and reduce the entry of other unfavorable environmental elements. These harsh environmental conditions can create problems in the growth of the plants. The greenhouse films are of significant help in managing the amount of sunlight and temperature in the greenhouse and have now emerged as a key aid in greenhouse usage. Increasing preference for nutritious foods and the rising popularity of indoor farming are expected to drive the greenhouse film market. On the other hand, the huge costs incurred in installation and negative effects in the environment by usage of plastic are the factors that may hamper the growth of the greenhouse film market. The Greenhouse Film Market is estimated to grow at the rate of 10.2% CAGR by 2026.

Research Methodology :

The greenhouse films market has been analyzed by utilizing the optimum combination of secondary sources and in-house methodology and an irreplaceable blend of primary insights. The real-time assessment of the market is an integral part of our market sizing and forecasting methodology. Our industry experts and panel of primary participants have helped in compiling relevant aspects with realistic parametric estimations for a comprehensive study. The participation share of different categories of primary participants is given below:

