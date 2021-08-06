Pediatric Perfusion Market by Competitive Landscape, SWOT Analysis, Opportunities and Challenges, Growth by 2021-2027

Global Pediatric Perfusion Market is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 from US$ XX Bn in 2019 at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The report includes an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 lockdown on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disruptors. Since the lockdown was implemented differently in various regions and countries; the impact of the same is also seen differently by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short-term and long-term impact on the market, and it would help the decision-makers to prepare the outline and strategies for companies by region.
Global Pediatric Perfusion Market Dynamics:
The rise in cases of congenital heart disease is the most common cause of death in neonates. Every year, over 5.9 million children die, mostly from preventable or easily treatable diseases, and more than 95% of those deaths occur in developing countries. Hence, it is expected that the global pediatric perfusion market has wide opportunities in the global market. The presence of evolving MR imagers machines in the hospitals and realignment activities are helping to minimize patient motion during dynamic scanning to make treatment easier. Hospitals are having their own paid software which is mainly utilized to perform perfusion parametric maps which are the preferred methodology for qualitative and quantitative perfusion analysis. The current widespread availability of MR imaging scanners and development in the perfusion monitoring software is likely to boost the global market. In developing countries children are suffering a double or even triple burden of disease. Especially, Respiratory disease is the major cause of mortality and morbidity worldwide, with infants and young children are likely susceptible. It is essential to reduce the deaths by growing applications of pediatric perfusion systems in hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers. Oxygen treatment procedures remain an inaccessible luxury for a large proportion of severely ill children admitted to hospitals in developing countries. This situation hampers the growth of the global pediatric perfusion market.
Available Sample Report in PDF Version along with Graphs and Figures @ https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/13550
Based on Product Type, the Global Pediatric Perfusion Market is segmented into pediatric oxygenation systems, blood pumps & flow probes, arterial filters, extracorporeal circuits, cardioplegia circuits, and other products and accessories. The pediatric oxygenation systems segment was dominant in 2019 and is expected to command a market share of xx% by 2026. Supplementary oxygen therapy is the most preferred therapy for children suffering from constant low oxygen saturation. Increasing awareness about oxygenation systems is likely to have considerable clinical and health benefits in the care of severely ill children. The oxygenation systems are the essential treatment procedure to counter the growing number of hypoxemia. Many developing countries have growing experience in the clinical, organizational, biomedical technology, and training aspects of setting up and sustaining effective oxygen delivery systems in hospitals and small health facilities. Systemic medical studies have observed that 13% of children are suffering from severe and very severe pneumonia every year. Also, 14 million children each year have severe or very severe pneumonia. This is expected to increase the global demand for oxygenation systems in the forecast period. By End-User, hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers are offering to command a notable share in the global toothpaste tablets market. Hospitals and research centers of many countries, mainly Japan has put efforts to make research on evidence based study of perfusion practices. An estimated 9000 congenital heart surgery procedures are conducted annually in Japan. They have observed that perfusion practices are going to improve results and reduce the mortality rates which are caused by congenital heart surgery. The global governments have goals to provide the funds for hospitals to improve the infrastructure and patient treatment facilities. Healthcare professionals are interested in the analysis of outcomes of pediatric perfusion treatments provided to patients with congenital cardiac disease. The ultimate aim of this activity is to make improvements in the quality of care provided to CVD (Cardio Vascular Disorder) patients. International Consortium of Evidence-based perfusion was established in 2013, as a collaboration of perfusion societies, clinicians, and industry to improve the delivery of care and outcomes in the patients worldwide.
Global Pediatric Perfusion Market Key Players
• Medtronic • Terumo Cardiovascular Systems Corporation • LivaNova PLC • BL Lifesciences • EUROSETS • MEDIVATORS Inc. • Koninklijke Philips N.V. • General Electric Company • Terumo Medical Corporation • Nonin Medical Inc. • Sorin Group • GE Healthcare