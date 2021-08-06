Pediatric Perfusion Market by Competitive Landscape, SWOT Analysis, Opportunities and Challenges, Growth by 2021-2027

Global Pediatric Perfusion Market is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 from US$ XX Bn in 2019 at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The report includes an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 lockdown on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disruptors. Since the lockdown was implemented differently in various regions and countries; the impact of the same is also seen differently by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short-term and long-term impact on the market, and it would help the decision-makers to prepare the outline and strategies for companies by region.

Global Pediatric Perfusion Market Dynamics:

The rise in cases of congenital heart disease is the most common cause of death in neonates. Every year, over 5.9 million children die, mostly from preventable or easily treatable diseases, and more than 95% of those deaths occur in developing countries. Hence, it is expected that the global pediatric perfusion market has wide opportunities in the global market. The presence of evolving MR imagers machines in the hospitals and realignment activities are helping to minimize patient motion during dynamic scanning to make treatment easier. Hospitals are having their own paid software which is mainly utilized to perform perfusion parametric maps which are the preferred methodology for qualitative and quantitative perfusion analysis. The current widespread availability of MR imaging scanners and development in the perfusion monitoring software is likely to boost the global market. In developing countries children are suffering a double or even triple burden of disease. Especially, Respiratory disease is the major cause of mortality and morbidity worldwide, with infants and young children are likely susceptible. It is essential to reduce the deaths by growing applications of pediatric perfusion systems in hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers. Oxygen treatment procedures remain an inaccessible luxury for a large proportion of severely ill children admitted to hospitals in developing countries. This situation hampers the growth of the global pediatric perfusion market.

Based on Product Type, the Global Pediatric Perfusion Market is segmented into pediatric oxygenation systems, blood pumps & flow probes, arterial filters, extracorporeal circuits, cardioplegia circuits, and other products and accessories. The pediatric oxygenation systems segment was dominant in 2019 and is expected to command a market share of xx% by 2026. Supplementary oxygen therapy is the most preferred therapy for children suffering from constant low oxygen saturation. Increasing awareness about oxygenation systems is likely to have considerable clinical and health benefits in the care of severely ill children. The oxygenation systems are the essential treatment procedure to counter the growing number of hypoxemia. Many developing countries have growing experience in the clinical, organizational, biomedical technology, and training aspects of setting up and sustaining effective oxygen delivery systems in hospitals and small health facilities. Systemic medical studies have observed that 13% of children are suffering from severe and very severe pneumonia every year. Also, 14 million children each year have severe or very severe pneumonia. This is expected to increase the global demand for oxygenation systems in the forecast period. By End-User, hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers are offering to command a notable share in the global toothpaste tablets market. Hospitals and research centers of many countries, mainly Japan has put efforts to make research on evidence based study of perfusion practices. An estimated 9000 congenital heart surgery procedures are conducted annually in Japan. They have observed that perfusion practices are going to improve results and reduce the mortality rates which are caused by congenital heart surgery. The global governments have goals to provide the funds for hospitals to improve the infrastructure and patient treatment facilities. Healthcare professionals are interested in the analysis of outcomes of pediatric perfusion treatments provided to patients with congenital cardiac disease. The ultimate aim of this activity is to make improvements in the quality of care provided to CVD (Cardio Vascular Disorder) patients. International Consortium of Evidence-based perfusion was established in 2013, as a collaboration of perfusion societies, clinicians, and industry to improve the delivery of care and outcomes in the patients worldwide.

North America is expected to command the largest market share of xx% by 2026 In North America, the application of pediatric perfusion in cardiopulmonary bypasses (CPB) is utilized for the treatment of over 18000 pediatric patients with congenital defects each year. The prevalence of heart disease in many children and the demand for pediatric perfusion technology in hospitals is likely to fuel the growth of the global market in North America. New product launches by many key players and a surge in investments for ongoing research and development activities are anticipated to grow the global market in North America at a significant rate. In the United States, admissions are allocated for an accredited perfusion program to educate the medical students regarding perfusion practices. The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Pediatric Perfusion Market to the stakeholders in the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that include market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding the Global Pediatric Perfusion Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects Global Pediatric Perfusion Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Pediatric Perfusion Market make the report investor’s guide.

Global Pediatric Perfusion Market Key Players • Medtronic • Terumo Cardiovascular Systems Corporation • LivaNova PLC • BL Lifesciences • EUROSETS • MEDIVATORS Inc. • Koninklijke Philips N.V. • General Electric Company • Terumo Medical Corporation • Nonin Medical Inc. • Sorin Group • GE Healthcare

