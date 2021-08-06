Digital Printing Packaging Market 2028: Current and Future Trends with Complete Analysis

The packaging industry will witness a revolt due to the growing applications of digital printing. Digital printing for packaging is introduced to attract consumers as this method contains the printing of digital images or text on product packaging. The Digital printing packaging market is mainly determined by the growing demand from the food & beverages and personal care industries. Digital printing is more time and cost-efficient than other techniques of printing. Digital printing supports cover entire information while providing better quality prints than other techniques. These factors raise the popularity of digital printing packaging, which ultimately fuels the development of this market. But fluctuations in raw material prices may hamper the growth of the digital printing packaging market. The Digital Printing Packaging Market is expected to grow at the rate of 14.73% CAGR by 2026.
Research Methodology:
The Digital Printing Packaging Market has been analyzed by utilizing the optimum combination of secondary sources and in-house methodology and a unique balance of primary insights. The real-time valuation of the market is an integral part of our forecasting and market sizing methodology. Industry experts and our primary participants have helped to compile related aspects with accurate parametric estimations for a complete study. The primary participants share is given below:
Digital Printing Packaging Market By Technology
- Inkjet Technology
- Electrophotography
Digital Printing Packaging Market By Package Type
- Labels
- Corrugated Packaging
- Folding Packaging
- Flexible Packaging
Digital Printing Packaging Market By End-User
- Food & Beverage
- Electronics
- Healthcare
- Personal Care
- Others
Digital Printing Packaging Market By Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World
Based on packaging type, Labels accounted for the largest market share and are expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecasted year. This development is owing to its application in several packaging variable types. Labels are mostly used packaging type as they display brand identification symbols, product information, and transportation details during shipping.
In terms of End-users, the food & beverage sector is expected to rise at a higher rate owing to the high demand for food packaging and the increasing trend of variable data printing on food packages to communicate the composition, shelf-life, and nutritional value of the product. The high degree of customization required in the food & beverage industry is suitably supported by the features offered by digital printing techniques, allowing unique sync among two creating big market segments.
The printing technology is accounted for the largest market share and is expected to grow at a moderate CAGR during the forecasted period. This development can be attributed to its capacity to print images that are superior in quality and withstand various climatic conditions. In 2015, the format segment’s variable data printing sector constituted a larger share in the digital printing packaging market. This is expected to rise at a higher rate during the forecast period due to its ability to produce customized printing without decelerating down the process, thus significantly saving printing and labor costs.
The Asia-Pacific region accounted for a higher share in the total digital printing packaging market, in terms of value, due to manufacturers’ focus on emerging low-cost packaging printing options. But as the digital printing packaging market in established countries is getting matured, India and China’s markets are expected to rise at higher rates from 2016 to 2021. The region is also expected to register the highest development during the estimated period due to the region experiencing growing e-retail sales and growing convenience packaging in the food industry.
This report includes the profiles of companies that are leading the Digital Printing Packaging market: HP Inc, Xerox Corporation, Kodak Co., Quad/Graphics Inc., Mondi plc, ie. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, and
- This report offers an overall analysis of the Digital Printing Packaging Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, and other related challenges.
- This report depicts the market developments such as new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, diversification, and joint ventures of the market players.
- This report also describes all potential segments and sub-segments present in the market to help the companies in strategic business planning.
- This report also gives a regional analysis of the Digital Printing Packaging market in terms of market penetration across the world